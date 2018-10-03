Say Hello To The Refreshed New 2018 Ford Aspire

Where bookings for the sedan had already begun some time ago, official pictures of the new 2018 Ford Aspire are out already before its launch tomorrow. The compact sedan will take on the likes of the Maruti Dzire and the Honda Amaze, and with subtle new additions, it does appear to be the best looking between the three.

What has changed? Up front, there is a new bumper which now gets metallic inserts, a new fog lamp housing, and the only bit which might or might not look good in person, a large mesh grille finished in a metallic paint. You see, similar, flashy, after-market additions are available for other cars too, and people are quite fond of it, especially up north. But as a factory fitment, we will reserve our opinion till we see the car in person. Elsewhere, the headlamp cluster has been redesigned, a new alloy wheel pattern has been introduced and subtle changes have been made in the rear bumper.

Changes on the inside include the addition of a brand new, floating type Sync 3 infotainment system and re-arrangement of switches and aircon vents around the centre console. The biggest change though, comes in the form of the 1.2-litre Dragon series motor, which the Aspire will share with the Freestyle. Good for 96 PS and 120 Nm, power output numbers could remain identical even under the hood of this refreshed sedan. For diesel powered variants, the charming 1.5-litre mill will continue its duties, churning out 100 PS and 215 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Updated Ford Freestyle: Now Gets Adjustable Rear Headrests and a New Colour

To be launched tomorrow, the 2018 Ford Aspire could also be offered with an automatic option for the top trims. It will most probably be powered by the 1.5-litre Dragon series motor, a setup similar to the one available with the Ecosport. We will bring you all the news from the launch event tomorrow. Stay tuned!