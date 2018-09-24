Book the New Ford Aspire at Any Ford Dealership for INR 11,000

Ford‘s offering to the sub-4-metre sedan segment in India, the Aspire is now due for an update which will be out on the 4th of October. Buyers looking forward to buying the new sedan can now book it at any one of the 400 authorised dealerships of the company spread in 267 cities across the country by paying a booking amount of INR 11,000. Ford is entering this crowded segment by bringing in a product which, they believe, is a combination of style, power and substance and would deliver more than what the customers have been expecting. The sedan, when out would compete against the likes of Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, and Hyundai Xcent.

The Aspire will be sold with both petrol and diesel engine options, furthermore, Ford may offer a choice of two diesel options, a 3-cylinder dragon series and a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. There also are rumours of the American manufacturer including a CNG variant of the Aspire to cater to cab fleets. “The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowds, a desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing at Ford India.

Also Read: Ford Issues Yet Another Recall For The Petrol EcoSport

To bring alive this Why Follow attitude, Ford India has partnered with National Geographic channel for an upcoming TV show series called ‘Mega Icons’ which would feature Indian celebrities which embody this ‘why follow’ spirit. Gautam added, “With an abundance of style, power and substance similar to people featured in NGC MegaIcons series, our compact sedan – New Ford Aspire – celebrates people who didn’t follow the crowd and went beyond the ordinary. The partnership with NGC Mega Icons, therefore, is a natural extension of inherent values that New Ford Aspire promotes and we are confident that the show will inspire people to carve their niche, just like the new Ford Aspire,”