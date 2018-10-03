Skoda Kodiaq RS Images Leaked Ahead Of 2018 Paris Motor Show Debut

Images of Skoda’s first performance SUV have leaked ahead of its expected debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The Skoda Kodiaq RS looks quite similar to the normal Kodiaq but the additional add-ons do add to the overall sporty appeal of the car. Adding to the already beautiful design the new RS features large 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, RS logos on the new piano black grille and boot lid. dual exhaust pipes. Under the hood is where most of the change has happened with a 2-litre diesel motor that’s now twin-turbocharged and puts out 235 bhp of power and a strong 500 Nm of torque.

This massive increase in power now grants it the ability to go from 0-100 km/hr in just under 7 seconds. This motor too comes mated to Skoda’s 7-speed DSG gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system, additionally, the Kodiaq RS gets bigger brakes giving this big bear even more biting power. With electronic aids such as DDC (Dynamic Chassis Control) and Driving Mode Select and a progressive steering, this diesel performance SUV manages to hit a top sped of 220 km/hr which is quite commendable given it’s a seven-seater SUV.

Skoda has given the Kodiaq RS a full-LED headlight system along with the addition of the Dynamic Sound Boost System that allows artificial exhaust noise to be filtered in through the speaker depending on the driving mode. Other exterior changes include a tweaked front bumper, wing mirrors with gloss black detailing and rear-windscreen fringes all together help alleviate its sporty appearance. On the interior familiar changes like bucket seats wrapped in Alcantara leather that come with red stitching and embedded RS logos along with added side bolstering.

Other interior features include a flat bottom steering wheel, black roof-line, sports pedals and a virtual cockpit interface similar to current generation Audi cars. All in all, this is a very exciting performance SUV by Skoda and it manages to offer comfort for seven while being able to do quick lap times around the Nurburgring, we cannot wait for it to make its way to Indian shores.