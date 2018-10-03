Say Hello to the New 1290 Super Duke GT, Gets More Features and More Power

Intermot this year has witnessed the launch of many new and updated motorcycles, the next bike we would like to feature is the new KTM 1290 Super Duke GT for the 2019 model year. The bike now offers a few mechanical changes and get much more features. The sports tourer still retains the old feature list everybody loved but has further tweaked them for a better than before experience, for example, the cruise control module has been tweaked to offer a better user interface working with the new TFT screen in the instrument console.

The Super Duke GT still uses the same 1301 cc V-twin which has been updated with lighter titanium intake valves and a new mapping which now offers an output of 175 bhp and 141 Nm. A two way quickshifter equipped transmission will send the power to the rear wheels. Along with ABS and rider modes, you get a traction control system will keep the power in check and prevent any wheelspin. The front fork gets a revised system for damper management and will offer three settings – comfort, street, and sport. The front will also get a new windscreen which is now adjustable and a new LED headlight unit which even gets a cornering function.

The GT also offers two storage pockets on either side, one of which gets a USB port for charging your devices on the go. The new 6.5 inch TFT instrument console very bright and can be read even in direct sunlight. Apart from the bike also gets heated handle grips and new more aerodynamic hand guards as standard. The new bike is expected to cost a tiny bit more than the outgoing model but there is yet no reports of it making its way to India which we hope KTM does bring it to our shores.