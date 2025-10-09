Sanam Sekhon & JK Tyre Set Guinness World Record for Highest Altitude Drift in Ladakh

Introduction
Indian motorsport has scaled new heights — quite literally. Professional drifter Sanam Sekhon has entered the Guinness World Records by performing the Highest Altitude Drift by a Car at a staggering 19,023 feet (5,798 metres) above sea level at Umling La Pass, Ladakh. Backed by JK Tyre’s Levitas XTREME, this record celebrates courage, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of performance.
Drifting Above the Clouds
Attempting a drift at Umling La is no small feat. The region is known for its thin air, biting cold, and unpredictable terrain — a true test of both machine and man. Yet, Sanam Sekhon, often called India’s “Drift King,” managed to pull off the perfect slide against all odds.
Talking about the challenge, Sanam shared,
“We were mentally prepared, but the altitude was a real test. Even simple tasks felt exhausting. Our crew of over 20 members worked round the clock, with ambulances on standby just in case. The tyres made all the difference — they held their grip beautifully on that rough surface.”
His success at Umling La is a blend of passion, preparation, and the trust he placed in his equipment — especially the JK Tyre Levitas XTREME that made the impossible possible.
Technology Meets Tenacity
Behind the stunning drift was a mix of cutting-edge engineering and expert teamwork. The Levitas XTREME, part of JK Tyre’s high-performance range, was specifically designed to perform under harsh and unpredictable conditions.
Key strengths of the Levitas XTREME include:
- Advanced tread design for better stability and control.
- High-grip rubber compound for superior traction.
- Tested resilience under extreme temperatures and terrain.
Every slide at Umling La was proof of how engineering precision can meet human skill in perfect harmony.
A Moment of National Pride
Commenting on the record, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said,
“This Guinness World Record is a proud milestone for Indian motorsport and a reflection of our passion for innovation. Supporting exceptional talent like Sanam Sekhon showcases how Indian engineering can stand tall on the global stage.”
Conclusion
Sanam Sekhon’s Umling La drift is more than a record — it’s a triumph of determination and innovation. With JK Tyre’s Levitas XTREME proving its mettle in the toughest conditions, the feat shines as a testament to what Indian motorsport can achieve. It’s not just a victory for one man or one brand — it’s a win for the entire nation’s growing passion for performance and adventure.