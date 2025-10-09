Kia India Expands Carens Clavis Lineup: New HTX(O) Trim and Six-Seater Variants Join the Family

Overview
- Kia India has expanded its Carens Clavis lineup with the introduction of the new HTX(O) trim.
- Six-seater variants added across multiple trims — HTK+, HTK+(O), and HTX(O).
- Carens Clavis now offered in eight trims, catering to wider family needs.
- Enhanced comfort, safety, and tech features including Level 2 ADAS and BOSE sound system.
A Step Ahead in Family Comfort
Kia India continues to refine its people mover with a strong customer-first approach. Responding to growing demand for flexible and premium family vehicles, the carmaker has expanded the Carens Clavis lineup, adding new six-seater options and a feature-rich HTX(O) trim.
The Carens Clavis was already known for blending SUV toughness with MPV practicality, and this expansion makes it even more appealing for families seeking the perfect mix of comfort, space, and advanced technology — all at a competitive price.
Meet the New HTX(O) Trim
At the heart of this update lies the HTX(O) trim, priced at ₹19.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned just above the HTX variant. It comes loaded with premium features such as:
- BOSE Premium 8-Speaker Sound System
- Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport)
- Smart Key Remote Engine Start
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Under the hood, it’s powered by Kia’s Smartstream G1.5 Turbo-GDi petrol engine mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT), ensuring both performance and efficiency. Available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, the HTX(O) perfectly bridges comfort and sophistication.
Six-Seater Variants for Every Family
Listening closely to customer feedback, Kia has also introduced new six-seater options in the HTK+ (Petrol & Diesel) and HTK+(O) trims.
These versions feature comfortable captain seats in the second row — an upgrade that families have long requested for easier access and extra comfort on long journeys.
Designed Around You
Step inside the Carens Clavis, and comfort meets innovation. The cabin offers a 26.6-inch dual display, 64-color ambient lighting, and easy second-row tumble seats for hassle-free third-row access. Perfect for city drives or family trips, it combines practicality with Kia’s premium feel.
Safety and Technology Hand in Hand
Safety remains at the forefront. The Carens Clavis now offers ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous features, alongside six airbags, ESC, Hill-start Assist Control, Rollover Sensor, and Rear Occupant Alert.
Kia’s connected tech suite – Kia Connect – adds a touch of modernity with remote access, real-time tracking, and OTA updates, making every drive smarter and more secure.
Updated Carens Clavis Lineup and Prices
Conclusion
With the addition of the new HTX(O) trim and six-seater variants, the Kia Carens Clavis now appeals to an even wider audience — families looking for comfort, performance, and flexibility in one stylish package.
Starting October 13, 2025, the expanded lineup will be available across Kia showrooms in India, reaffirming Kia’s commitment to creating vehicles that truly understand the Indian family’s lifestyle.