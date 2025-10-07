Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Live on Amazon: Expands Online Reach to 40 Cities Across India

Introduction
Buying a motorcycle in India just got a lot easier — and far more exciting. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is now live on Amazon India, expanding its online reach to 40 cities, with plans to cover over 100 cities this festive season, following last year’s Flipkart debut.
Reinventing the Buying Experience
When Jawa Yezdi first took the online route in 2024 with Flipkart, it broke new ground by introducing premium 350cc motorcycles to the digital marketplace. The move wasn’t a gamble — it was a reflection of changing buyer behavior. Within the very first month, Jawa Yezdi achieved record-breaking conversion rates, double the previous industry best.
Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at Classic Legends, explained,
“We went into e-commerce a year back with the simple belief: If our young consumers did not hesitate to book a holiday or buy a car online, then they should be able to own a Jawa or Yezdi the same way. Starting with Flipkart and now expanding to Amazon, we’re making the ownership journey easier and more transparent while keeping the soul of motorcycling intact.”
How to Buy Your Bike Online
The process is refreshingly simple and designed for complete transparency:
- Select your motorcycle on Amazon or Flipkart and pay the ex-showroom price.
- The authorized dealer confirms your booking and collects the on-road balance.
- The dealership handles registration, insurance, and final delivery — so all you need to do is ride away.
You can also customize your motorcycle or purchase accessories directly at the dealership.
Festive Offers and Benefits
Both e-commerce platforms are celebrating the festive season with attractive offers:
- Amazon: Easy EMI options and 5% cashback for Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.
- Flipkart: No-cost EMIs up to 24 months and 5% cashback (up to ₹4,000) on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI cards.
These deals make premium motorcycling more accessible than ever before.
Models Available
Riders can now order Jawa 350, 42, 42 Bobber, Perak, and Yezdi Adventure on Amazon and Flipkart, with the Yezdi Scrambler available only on Amazon
With over 450 dealerships and service touchpoints, the brand ensures a seamless experience — from purchase to long-term ownership.
Ownership Assurance Programme
Every motorcycle is covered under the Jawa Yezdi Ownership Assurance Programme, offering:
- 4-Year/50,000 km standard warranty
- Extended warranty options up to six years
- Anytime warranty add-on for extra flexibility
- Roadside assistance up to eight years
- Five-year AMC package for predictable servicing costs
It’s the brand’s way of ensuring peace of mind with every ride.
Conclusion
By expanding its presence to Amazon, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has once again shown that tradition and technology can coexist beautifully. It’s not just about buying a motorcycle online — it’s about experiencing freedom in a whole new way. Whether it’s a Jawa 42 or a Yezdi Scrambler, your next ride is now just a few clicks away.