Sai Sanjay Shines in Coimbatore as Indian Racing Festival 2025 Heats Up with Formula 4 & JK Tyre Thrills

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Sai Sanjay dominates IRL Driver B Race for Speed Demons Delhi in a drama-filled showdown.
- Formula 4 action sees split victories with Vasilis Apostolidis winning Race 1 and Ishaan Madesh storming to victory in Race 2.
- JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship produces fierce battles, with Dhruvh Goswami bouncing back in Race 3.
- Festival now shifts to Chennai, promising new challenges at the Madras International Circuit.
Introduction
The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025 turned Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway into the ultimate battleground for speed, skill, and strategy. Over two electrifying days, fans were treated to dramatic overtakes, comebacks, and surprise podiums. While Raoul Hyman set the tone on Day 1, it was Sai Sanjay of Speed Demons Delhi who stole the spotlight on Day 2, claiming a memorable win in the IRL Driver B Race. Alongside him, the Formula 4 Championship and the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship delivered nail-biting duels that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
Sai Sanjay’s Statement Victory in IRL Driver B Race
The highlight of Day 2 was undeniably Sai Sanjay’s flawless drive. Starting from P3 after a tricky qualifying, he showed patience and precision.
The race began with Akshay Bohra and Neel Jani battling hard into Turn 1. While Bohra initially led, his sudden drop in pace opened the door for Sanjay to charge ahead. From that moment, he never looked back.
Behind him, Fabienne Wohlwend (Goa Aces) chased hard but couldn’t close the gap. The real fireworks were in the battle for third. Akash Gowda, Tijil Rao, and Neel Jani fought tooth and nail, with Jani staging a heroic comeback after early mechanical trouble to snatch the final podium place in the dying corners.
Sai Sanjay summed it up best:
“We had the pace all weekend. Friday was strong, qualifying was tough, but I trusted the car and the team. Today’s win feels like a statement. Now, all focus shifts to Chennai.”
Provisional Results – IRL Driver B Race
- Sai Sanjay (Speed Demons Delhi) – 26:51.373
- Fabienne Wohlwend (Goa Aces) – 26:59.120
- Neel Jani (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) – 27:10.506
Formula 4 Indian Championship: Wet Weather Warriors
Sunday also marked the FIA-certified Formula 4 races, where young talent thrived in unpredictable wet conditions.
- Race 1: Greek driver Vasilis Apostolidis (Hyderabad Black Birds) held his nerve in the rain, converting pole position into victory. Despite pressure from Shane Chandaria and Ishaan Madesh, Apostolidis stayed composed, winning with a blend of aggression and control.
- Race 2: Local favorite Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) stole the show. A lightning launch from P4 to P1 put him in control early on. Despite relentless pressure from French driver Sachel Rotge, Madesh held on for a hard-fought win, showing maturity beyond his years.
Provisional Results – Formula 4
- Race 1 Winner: Vasilis Apostolidis – 26:20.630
- Race 2 Winner: Ishaan Madesh – 26:35.769
JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship: Redemption & Rivalries
The LGBF4 category provided its own drama. Dhruvh Goswami seemed unstoppable on Day 1, but his initial wins were nullified due to a technical infringement, gifting victories to Diljit TS.
In Race 3, however, Goswami came back strong. Taking the lead early, he controlled the pace to secure redemption. Behind him, Saran Vikram Tmars and Raghul Rangasamy went wheel-to-wheel in a thrilling battle for podium places.
Provisional Results – Race 3
- Dhruvh Goswami – 26:34.071
- Saran Vikram Tmars – 26:37.166
- Raghul Rangasamy – 26:37.430
Recap Table
|Category
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2nd Runner-up
|Key Highlight
|IRL Driver A (Day 1)
|Raoul Hyman (Goa Aces)
|Kyle Kumaran
|Aqil Alibhai
|Hyman’s dominant opener
|IRL Driver B (Day 2)
|Sai Sanjay (Speed Demons Delhi)
|Fabienne Wohlwend
|Neel Jani
|Sanjay’s statement victory
|Formula 4 Race 1
|Vasilis Apostolidis
|Shane Chandaria
|Ishaan Madesh
|Mastery in the wet
|Formula 4 Race 2
|Ishaan Madesh
|Sachel Rotge
|Apostolidis
|Local star rises
|LGBF4 Race 1 & 2
|Diljit TS
|Balaprasath A / Saran Vikram
|Aditya Patnaik / Raghul Rangasamy
|Wins promoted after Goswami DQ
|LGBF4 Race 3
|Dhruvh Goswami
|Saran Vikram
|Raghul Rangasamy
|Redemption after disqualification
Looking Ahead: Next Stop, Chennai
With Round 1 concluded, all eyes now turn to the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Known for its longer layout (3.7 km compared to Kari’s 2.1 km), the track will test endurance and strategy. The IRL lap record stands at 1:30.681 (2022) — and many wonder if this year’s grid has the firepower to break it.
Fans can catch the action live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2, while tickets are available exclusively on the Zomato District app.
Conclusion
The Indian Racing Festival 2025 at Kari Motor Speedway delivered everything motorsport fans crave — from dominant drives to last-lap drama. Sai Sanjay’s breakthrough win has positioned Speed Demons Delhi as serious contenders, while Formula 4 races highlighted the next generation of global talent. Add to that the rivalries brewing in the LGBF4 category, and it’s clear: this season is shaping up to be unforgettable.
As engines cool in Coimbatore and gear up for Chennai, one thing is certain — the Indian Racing Festival is no longer just a showcase, it’s a proving ground for champions.