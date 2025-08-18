Lamborghini Fenomeno: The Ultimate V12 ‘Design Manifesto’ for the Ages

Quick Overview
- Most powerful Lambo ever – 1,080 CV from a V12 hybrid setup.
- Ultra-rare masterpiece – limited to just 29 units worldwide.
- Design manifesto – celebrates 20 years of Lamborghini Centro Stile.
- Insane performance – 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, top speed 350+ km/h.
Introduction
Every once in a while, Lamborghini drops a car that doesn’t just redefine performance – it redefines what it means to be a Lamborghini. Enter the Fenomeno: a breathtaking, few-off hypercar that is limited to just 29 units and marks a historic moment – 20 years of Lamborghini Centro Stile, the brand’s in-house design hub.
This isn’t just another V12-powered monster. The Fenomeno is a “design manifesto”, a statement on Lamborghini’s future language of performance and styling. With 1,080 CV of combined power, a new era of aerodynamics, and a cockpit that feels more like a spaceship, it is the most extreme Lamborghini ever built.
Design: The Manifesto of Elegance and Fury
The Fenomeno is Lamborghini design at its boldest – futuristic yet instantly recognizable.
- Front end – Huge air intakes inspired by racing Lamborghinis, sharp LED DRLs shaped like bull horns, and the new Lamborghini logo make their presence felt.
- Side profile – A longtail silhouette, defined by a single fluid line from nose to tail, screams elegance and speed. Racing-style carbon fiber fins double up as aero aids.
- Rear – A vertical Y-shaped light signature, giant diffuser, and hexagonal exhausts make it look like nothing else on the road.
Painted in Giallo Crius, the launch color, it’s not just a car – it’s rolling theatre.
Aerodynamics: Built by the Wind
Every curve and cut of the Fenomeno has a job to do.
- S-Duct system channels air from the front to the roof and rear wing for downforce.
- Concave roof design funnels air to the engine and active wing.
- Side intakes offer 30% more efficient cooling than any past Lamborghini V12.
- Omega-shaped wing ensures maximum stability at insane speeds.
This is race car-level aero, honed for both track dominance and road legality.
Interior: A Spaceship for Two
Step inside, and it feels like climbing into a futuristic fighter jet.
- Pilot-focused cockpit with a race-inspired steering wheel.
- Three digital displays replace almost all physical buttons – minimalism meets motorsport.
- Carbon fiber everywhere – doors, seats, console, and even 3D-printed air vents.
- Custom sports bucket seats designed only for Fenomeno.
- Ad Personam personalization offers over 400 exterior colors and endless interior combinations.
This isn’t just driving. It’s an immersive, spaceship-like experience tailored to its owner.
Powertrain: The Most Powerful Lambo Heart Ever
At the core of the Fenomeno lies Lamborghini’s most extreme engine yet.
- 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 – 835 CV at 9,250 rpm, screaming all the way to 9,500 rpm.
- Three electric motors – two on the front axle (110 kW each, just 18.5 kg) and one integrated above the gearbox.
- 7 kWh lithium-ion battery powers full-electric driving when needed.
- Total output: 1,080 CV – making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever.
The result? Explosive torque, all-wheel-drive grip, and even a full EV driving mode – proof that electrification can mean more performance, not less.
Gearbox, Brakes & Dynamics
Power is nothing without control, and the Fenomeno takes race tech straight to the road.
- 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox with instant shifts and a unique “continuous downshift” function – hold the paddle, and it drops multiple gears in one go.
- CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes derived from LMDh race cars – can bring it to a stop from 100 km/h in just 30 meters.
- Suspension with manually calibrated racing shocks for ultimate precision.
- 6D Sensor & Integrated Vehicle Estimator – predicts movement, grip, and dynamics in real time, making it the most advanced handling system Lamborghini has ever built.
Tyres: Power Meets Grip
Developed exclusively with Bridgestone, the Fenomeno gets:
- Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tyres with Run-Flat technology.
- Optional semi-slicks – fully road-legal but tuned for track performance.
- Sizes – 21” front, 22” rear, wrapping forged single-nut turbine wheels.
These tyres aren’t just rubber – they’re part of the Fenomeno’s identity, engineered to keep 1,080 CV under control.
Performance: Numbers That Redefine Speed
The stats are mind-bending:
|Performance Stat
|Figure
|0-100 km/h
|2.4 sec
|0-200 km/h
|6.7 sec
|Top Speed
|350+ km/h
|Max Power
|1,080 CV
|ICE Output
|835 CV @ 9250 rpm
|Torque
|725 Nm (engine) + 350 Nm (motors)
|Weight-to-Power Ratio
|1.64 kg/CV
|Braking (100-0 km/h)
|30 m
These aren’t just numbers – they’re proof that Fenomeno is the fastest and most advanced Lamborghini ever built.
Conclusion
The Lamborghini Fenomeno is more than a hypercar – it’s a statement of what happens when heritage meets future. Limited to just 29 units, it embodies everything Lamborghini stands for: audacity, exclusivity, and the relentless pursuit of speed.
From its 1,080 CV hybrid V12 to its race-derived brakes and aero, and from its spaceship-like interior to its timeless design language, the Fenomeno is a rare creation destined to become a legend.
A true phenomenon – in name, in nature, and in every roaring heartbeat of its V12.