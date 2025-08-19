Goa Aces’ Raoul Hyman Sets the Tone as Indian Racing Festival 2025 Roars to Life in Coimbatore

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Raoul Hyman dominates Day 1 with a commanding victory for Goa Aces.
- Kyle Kumaran stuns the crowd by climbing from P11 to P2 for Kichcha’s Kings Bangalore.
- JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship delivers thrilling duels with Goswami, Diljit, and Agarwal sharing wins.
- Festival heads into Day 2 with Formula 4 and IRL Driver B set to light up Kari Motor Speedway.
Introduction
The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025 began its journey in Coimbatore with a weekend packed with speed, strategy, and spectacle. The Kari Motor Speedway—a tight and technical 2.1 km circuit—played host to a dramatic opening day where precision mattered as much as outright pace.
With overcast skies hinting at rain, teams had to juggle setup calls, tire management, and aggressive strategy. In the end, it was Goa Aces’ Raoul Hyman who rose above the rest, delivering a textbook drive to victory in Round 1 of the Indian Racing League (Driver A race).
But the story didn’t end there. The undercards, featuring the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (LGB F4), produced their own fireworks, ensuring fans left the stands with plenty to talk about ahead of Day 2.
Raoul Hyman’s Masterclass for Goa Aces
Starting from pole after Kyle Kumaran’s deleted qualifying laps, Raoul Hyman wasted no time stamping his authority on the race. A fierce challenge from Jon Lancaster on the opening lap kept fans on edge, but once Hyman settled into rhythm, he never looked back.
While Lancaster’s race ended prematurely with a mechanical failure, the spotlight quickly shifted to Kyle Kumaran, who pulled off one of the day’s standout drives. Starting from P11, Kumaran carved through the field with calculated aggression, eventually finishing second—a result that felt almost like a victory.
Meanwhile, Aqil Alibhai delivered a steady and consistent performance for Chennai Turbo Riders, clinching the final podium spot.
Provisional Results – IRL Driver A (Round 1)
- Raoul Hyman (Goa Aces) – Winner
- Kyle Kumaran (Kichcha’s Kings Bangalore) – Runner-up
- Aqil Alibhai (Chennai Turbo Riders) – 2nd Runner-up
Pole Position Time: Hyman – 1:05.682
JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship: Thrills and Comebacks
The LGB F4 category kicked off its 28th edition with two action-packed races.
Race 1: Pole-sitter Mehul Agarwal started strong, but Dhruvh Goswami patiently waited for the right moment to strike, claiming victory. Diljit TS and Balaprasath A completed the podium in a tightly contested battle.
Race 2: Mehul Agarwal bounced back to take the win, narrowly holding off Saran Vikram, while Goswami secured P3 after another intense fight, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
Provisional Results – LGB F4
- Race 1
- Dhruvh Goswami – 20:02.940
- Diljit TS – 20:03.094
- Balaprasath A – 20:03.875
- Race 2
- Mehul Agarwal – 23:12.150
- Saran Vikram – 23:12.310
- Dhruvh Goswami – 23:13.592
Recap Table
|Category
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2nd Runner-up
|Key Highlight
|IRL Driver A (Round 1)
|Raoul Hyman
|Kyle Kumaran
|Aqil Alibhai
|Hyman set the pace early; Kumaran fought back with style
|LGB F4 Race 1
|Dhruvh Goswami
|Diljit TS
|Balaprasath A
|Goswami’s late charge sealed a thrilling win
|LGB F4 Race 2
|Mehul Agarwal
|Saran Vikram
|Dhruvh Goswami
|Agarwal bounced back strong; nail-biting finish
Looking Ahead: Day 2 Promises More Drama
With the opening chapter written, the spotlight now turns to Day 2 at Kari Motor Speedway. The IRL Driver B race is expected to showcase a fresh set of team drivers, while the highly anticipated FIA-accredited Indian Formula 4 Championship will see its first two races of the season.
Given the unpredictability of Day 1, fans are bracing for more wheel-to-wheel battles, late-braking heroics, and possibly, the first rain-affected race of the festival.
Conclusion
Day 1 of the Indian Racing Festival 2025 was everything motorsport enthusiasts hoped for—and more. Raoul Hyman’s victory set a high standard for Goa Aces, while Kyle Kumaran’s fightback drive reminded everyone that nothing is predictable in racing.
The JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship added its own flavor of drama, with Goswami and Agarwal each grabbing a win and ensuring that the title race is already wide open.
As the engines cool in Coimbatore and teams prepare for Day 2, one thing is certain: the IRF isn’t just about races—it’s about stories of resilience, redemption, and raw speed. And if Day 1 was the appetizer, fans better buckle up—the main course is yet to come.
