Sahara Rolls Out A Wide Range Of Electric Vehicles For The Indian Market

Sahara India Pariwar, one of the biggest Indian business brands, recently announced its entry into the automobile sector, under the brand name, ‘Sahara Evols’. The business venture’s main goal is to provide a vast range of Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the Indian public. Sahara Evols’ product lineup for India currently includes 2 electric scooters, 2 three-wheelers and one cargo vehicle. The company will also be launching 2 new electric bikes next year and it is also one of the first companies in India to introduce a network of Battery Charging and Battery Swapping Stations. The new start-up brand is expected to start this network from Lucknow and then slowly establish its electric ecosystem in the Tier II and Tier III cities of India by the end of this financial year, in a phase-wise manner.

Some of the features which Sahara Evols is planning to launch in India are:

A complete 360-degree ecosystem for Electric Vehicles

Higher torque for better performance

A network of fast charging systems with a docking facility

Battery swapping system

Advanced motor & Drivetrain suitable for Indian roads

GPS based Map Location Tracking

An online performance analysis system

Industry’s first Distress Alarm Button for women safety

20 paise/km instead of Rs. 2 / km in petrol vehicles

Some of the important features provided in Sahara Evols Electric 2-wheelers are:

Zero direct emission

Zero sound pollution

Lithium-ion batteries

Keyless push start button

5 times lower maintenance cost as compared to conventional vehicles

Pioneering online locking mechanism through a mobile app

Regenerative brake system for energy optimisation

24X7 mobile app for on-road/off-road assistance

The company has already started developing service centres in Lucknow. Lucknow is its first target market, as the company aims to establish over 57 service centres, as well as provide training for all the electric vehicle technicians and factory workers. Sahara Evols has already handed over the keys to 101 inaugural customers in Lucknow.

Commenting on the occasion, ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara said, “We are proud to introduce for the first time, a complete ecosystem of electric vehicles in India. Sustainable and environment-friendly modes of transportation are the need of the time as well as for the benefit of our future generations. The aggravated state of air pollution, majorly due to the proliferation of fossil fuel driven vehicles that emit toxic fumes in the atmosphere, is silent but for the biggest of threats to life on earth today. In fact, it is a grim reality that air pollution is affecting us personally and in quite an adverse way. Studies reveal that one out of every 8 deaths in India is owing to air pollution. Besides, the imports of crude oil heavily burden our country’s economy. The money otherwise could have been utilized by our government for public welfare like in health and education, for instance. Globally, however, remedies to return to a cleaner and a healthier world are been explored. The Sahara Evols range of electric vehicles is going to be our contribution in this direction – towards alternate, sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.”