Greaves Cotton Launch The Ampere Zeal Electric Scooter

One of India’s most diversified engineering companies, Greaves Cotton has finally rolled out its high-speed electric scooter, the Ampere Zeal. The new Zeal Scooter is launched under the FAME II policy of the government. The Fame II policy is specifically created to strengthen e-Mobility solutions for millions of commuters who currently use a conventional fuel scooter for their everyday ride. Ampere Vehicles is the special e-Mobility branch created by Greaves Cotton. This branch is responsible for creating the Zeal high-speed scooter and a couple of more electric scooters for Greaves Cotton.

The Ampere sub-brand played a vital role in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry by launching a range of low-speed and affordable electric scooters that are currently popular with commuters who shifted from conventional fuel-consuming scooters to eco-friendly, electric two-wheelers. Ampere’s electric vehicles also come with a 1-3 year warranty and the customers also get exceptional after-sales service, thanks to the strong network of more than 300 Greaves Retail stores and over 5000 aftermarket outlets across India.

The Zeal high-speed scooter gets a top speed of about 55kmph and a total range of 75km on a single charge. The charging time for the scooter is about 5.5 hours. One of the biggest incentives for migration from conventional to electric two-wheelers is the savings in the lifecycle cost. Thus, under the FAME II benefit, the Zeal scooter will attract around Rs 18,000 in subsidy for a regular customer. This makes the Zeal, a viable mobility option in the high-performance electric scooter segment in India, as the scooter delivers significantly higher savings benefit in the overall lifecycle cost. Furthermore, the customers can also benefit from affordable and accessible finance schemes offered by Greaves in partnership with some of India’s most prominent vehicle financing companies.

Talking about the scooter, the Zeal sports an accentuated look with bold styling and attractive body graphics, it gets a new LED headlight, a dual speed mode (economy and power), improved and powerful acceleration of 0-50kmph in just 14 secs, which matches with its superior performance. The scooter is also equipped with an anti-theft alarm. This next generation electric scooter is available in five high gloss metallic shades. Mr Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO, Greaves Cotton, said, “Ampere Vehicles known for technical ingenuity combined with Greaves retail scale and efficiency has resulted in successful growth over the last year. Today, we are a complete EV ecosystem player with a comprehensive offering of products, services & aftermarket support. We remain committed to bringing about transformation in how people access and experience next-generation mobility solutions.”