Paper Fight: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Vs Ducati Scrambler 1100

Recently, Triumph launched the new 2019 Scrambler 1200 in India. However, Ducati has 3 bikes in the 1100 Scrambler range, out of which, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the only bike in the segment which can compete against the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compare against each other on paper:

Dimensions

Since both the bikes are Scramblers, their designs and dimensions are expected to be similar. But this is not the case as Ducati’s Scrambler 1100 is 895 mm wide, which is 55 mm wider than the Triumph Scrambler. The Ducati gets a wheelbase of 1,514 mm, which is 15 mm shorter than Triumph’s 1,530 mm wheelbase. The Triumph Scrambler has a dry weight of 205 kg, which is 16 kg more than the Ducati’s dry weight of 189 kg.

Width Wheelbase Height Seat Height Dry Weight Fuel Tank Capacity Triumph Scrambler 1200 840 mm 1530 mm 1200 mm 840 mm 205 kgs 16 litres Ducati Scrambler 1100 895 mm 1514 mm 1330 mm 810 mm 189 kgs 15 litres

Design and Chassis

The Ducati Scrambler gets a steel trellis frame and the Triumph gets a tubular steel aluminium cradle. The Ducati Scrambler and Triumph Scrambler both get a front USD Fork, however, the Ducati gets a rear monoshock, while the Triumph gets twin rear shock absorbers. Here is a list of some other chassis differences:

Frame Front Suspension Rear Suspension Twin Front Discs Rear Disc Triumph Scrambler 1200 Tubular Steel Cradle USD Twin Spring-Coil 320 mm 255 mm Ducati Scrambler 1100 Steel Trellis Frame USD Rear Monoshock 320 mm 245 mm

Engine and Transmission

The Ducati gets a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine which produces 86 PS at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a hydraulic slipper clutch. The Triumph gets a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 89 HP at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 3,950 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Displacement (CC) Power Torque Gearbox Triumph Scrambler 1200 1200 89 HP @ 7,400 rpm 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm 6-speed Ducati Scrambler 1100 1079 86 HP @ 7,500 rpm 88 Nm @ 4,750 rpm 6-speed

Features

In terms of features, the Ducati gets an LCD instrument cluster, Different riding modes, LED light-guide, LED rear light with diffusion-light and Cornering ABS as standard. While the Triumph gets a TFT multi­functional instrument console, Rider modes and a twin exhaust system.

Rider Modes Cornering ABS Twin Exhaust Digital Display Triumph Scrambler 1200 Yes No Yes Yes Ducati Scrambler 1100 Yes Yes Yes Yes

Price

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is priced at Rs 10,91,000 (ex-showroom, India), while the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is priced slightly lower at Rs 10,73,000 (ex-showroom, India). Overall, the Triumph offers unique styling and is the one which looks more like a classic Scrambler on the road.