Paper Fight: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Vs Ducati Scrambler 1100

Recently, Triumph launched the new 2019 Scrambler 1200 in India. However, Ducati has 3 bikes in the 1100 Scrambler range, out of which, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the only bike in the segment which can compete against the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compare against each other on paper:

2019 Triumph Scrambler XC 1200 front side

Dimensions

Since both the bikes are Scramblers, their designs and dimensions are expected to be similar. But this is not the case as Ducati’s Scrambler 1100 is 895 mm wide, which is 55 mm wider than the Triumph Scrambler. The Ducati gets a wheelbase of 1,514 mm, which is 15 mm shorter than Triumph’s 1,530 mm wheelbase. The Triumph Scrambler has a dry weight of 205 kg, which is 16 kg more than the Ducati’s dry weight of 189 kg.

WidthWheelbaseHeightSeat HeightDry WeightFuel Tank Capacity
Triumph Scrambler 1200840 mm1530 mm1200 mm840 mm205 kgs16 litres
Ducati Scrambler 1100895 mm1514 mm1330 mm810 mm189 kgs15 litres

2019 Triumph Scrambler XC 1200 rear quarter low

Design and Chassis

The Ducati Scrambler gets a steel trellis frame and the Triumph gets a tubular steel aluminium cradle. The Ducati Scrambler and Triumph Scrambler both get a front USD Fork, however, the Ducati gets a rear monoshock, while the Triumph gets twin rear shock absorbers. Here is a list of some other chassis differences:

FrameFront SuspensionRear SuspensionTwin Front DiscsRear Disc
Triumph Scrambler 1200Tubular Steel CradleUSDTwin Spring-Coil320 mm255 mm
Ducati Scrambler 1100Steel Trellis FrameUSDRear Monoshock320 mm245 mm

Ducati Scrambler 1100 (58)

Engine and Transmission

The Ducati gets a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine which produces 86 PS at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a hydraulic slipper clutch. The Triumph gets a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 89 HP at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 3,950 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Displacement (CC)PowerTorqueGearbox
Triumph Scrambler 1200120089 HP @ 7,400 rpm110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm6-speed
Ducati Scrambler 1100107986 HP @ 7,500 rpm88 Nm @ 4,750 rpm6-speed

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport (12)

Features

In terms of features, the Ducati gets an LCD instrument cluster, Different riding modes, LED light-guide, LED rear light with diffusion-light and Cornering ABS as standard. While the Triumph gets a TFT multi­functional instrument console, Rider modes and a twin exhaust system.

Rider ModesCornering ABSTwin ExhaustDigital Display
Triumph Scrambler 1200YesNoYesYes
Ducati Scrambler 1100YesYesYesYes

Ducati Scrambler 1100 (60)

Price

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is priced at Rs 10,91,000 (ex-showroom, India), while the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is priced slightly lower at Rs 10,73,000 (ex-showroom, India). Overall, the Triumph offers unique styling and is the one which looks more like a classic Scrambler on the road.

Price (ex-showroom, India)
Triumph Scrambler 1200INR 10,73,000
Ducati Scrambler 1100INR 10,91,000
