Rumour Mill: BMW G310R And G310 GS India Launch In June 2018

According to a new report, BMW Motorrad plans to launch the G310 twins in India soon. The report suggests that the two wheeler division of the Bavarian brand is all set to launch the G310 R roadster and G310 GS adventure tourer in India by the end of next month. The report further adds that bookings for both the models are likely to open by the end of June or the first week of July while deliveries could begin sometime in August.

About a fortnight ago, the BMW G310 GS was spotted in transit, hinting that a launch might not be far away. Previous reports also suggested that BMW Motorrad dealers had begun accepting bookings for the G310 twins against an amount of INR 50,000.

The BMW G310R made its debut in India at the 2016 Auto Expo while the G310 GS was showcased in the country for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo. Both the models are currently manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s plant located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, under the collaboration with the two brands. It is also learnt that the India-spec models will remain the same as the export spec models, save for regulatory changes such as a saree guard and number plates.

Feature highlights of the upcoming BMW G310R and G310 GS include a tubular steel frame, fully digital instrument cluster five spoke alloy wheels and dual channel ABS. At the front, both the models feature USD forks while an adjustable mono shock does duties at the rear.

Powering the new BMW G310 GS and G310R is a 312cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder motor. This reverse inclined engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 34 hp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed unit.

Source: Overdrive