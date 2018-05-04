New BMW F850GS Adventure Might Debut By The End Of 2018

While we’re still waiting for the BMW F750 GS and F850 GS to arrive in the showrooms, someone has already snapped the spy images of the more off-road capable F850 GS Adventure. Based on the standard BMW F850 GS, the Adventure model will get a a long list of accessories including a taller windscreen (most likely adjustable), auxiliary lights, crash bars, and a bigger sump guard, although it is still unknown which of the aforementioned parts would come as standard.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the F850 Adventure is not likely to be too different than the standard model. So expect to see the same 853 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with two counterbalance shafts and a firing interval of 270/450 degrees. Power output for the F 850 GS is rated at 95 hp at 8250 rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The BMW F850 GS Adventure will replace the F800GS Adventure, and will be sold alongside the standard F850 GS. Expect to see the new F850 GS Adventure to debut by the end of 2018, most likely at this year’s EICMA motorcycle show.

We’re sure we’ll hear more details about the model as it approaches its debut. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned!

Source: Motorcycle.com