McLaren Celebrates 15,000 production milestone

McLaren Automotive is celebrating the manufacture of its 15,000th car at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, just seven years after production first began. The 15,000th car, a 570S Spider in Curacao Blue from the company’s Sports Series family, represents a significant milestone for the British sportscar and supercar brand, and comes less than 18 months after the 10,000th car was completed in December 2016.

The introduction of a second production shift in 2016 to meet rising global demand, McLaren has seen production double from around 10 cars a day to 20, with over 90 per cent of vehicles built in Woking exported to more than 30 markets around the world.

We had previously reported that McLaren also plans to enter the Indian automobile market this year. The British marquee said that it plans to enter the country with an aim of selling 10 units per annum. The Indian debut of the brand could see the launch of models such as the 540C, the 570 range, 650S, 675LT and the 720S.

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said, “Reaching 15,000 cars built is a significant milestone for McLaren Automotive and comes under 18 months after we hit 10,000 vehicles, showing how demand and production have increased . The Sports Series has been pivotal to driving this growth, with the 570S Spider now the most popular of the range. The fact we are now able to produce 20 cars a day is of course a great testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of our workforce, who should feel justifably proud and part of this great team effort.“

McLaren Automotive timeline

2010 – McLaren Automotive founded as an independent company

2011 – McLaren Production Centre (MPC) opened in Woking

2011 – 12C Coupe launched

2012 – 12C Spider launched

2013 – McLaren P1T, the world’s first hybrid hypercar, launched

2014 – 650S launched

2015 – 570S, 540C, 675LT and McLaren P1 GTR launched

2016 – 675LT Spider launched, 10,000 cars built, Track 22 business plan launched

2017 – 720S, 570S Spider and McLaren Senna launched

2018 – 15,000 cars built milestone, MCTC set to open in Sheffield to produce carbon fibre chassis