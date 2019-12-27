Royal Enfield Ride Sure Program Offers Extended Warranty, RSA And Free Parts Replacement

Royal Enfield is currently busy upgrading its products to meet the upcoming BS6 deadline. The new products will be modern, feature revised styling and will be powered by new-gen engines. However, for existing owners, the bikemaker has rolled out a ‘Ride Sure’ program, which offers three packages – Basic, Basic Plus and Premium. The first only includes extended warranty, basic plus adds roadside assistance, whereas the premium plan also includes spares support in addition to the warranty and RSA.

The extended warranty package offers two years of warranty extension over the standard 2 years, resulting in a total warranty coverage of 4 years of 50,000 kilometres, whichever occurs earlier. While a new Royal Enfield is automatically eligible for free Roadside Assistance for one year, Ride Sure offers the option of extending this coverage to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year. Free replacement of brake pads, accelerator cables and clutch cables is not included in the standard warranty. However, under Ride Sure, one gets unlimited free replacement of these parts for 4 years or 50,000 km, whichever occurs earlier, provided they have been worn out through normal usage.

The major items which are covered under the Ride Sure Program are:

Engine cylinder head | Fuel tank | Pushrod kit | Engine block assembly | Carburettor | All sensors | Transmission | Magneto cover | Subframe | Piston and connecting rod assembly | Sprag clutch | Fuel pipe | Frame assembly | Throttle body | Cam plate | Starter motor | Rear shocker | Hydraulic tappet | All engine bearings | ECUs | Engine flasher unit | RH cover | Chainstay | Fuel injector | Valve & Valve mechanism | Front fork assembly | Front & Rear callipers | Crankcase | Engine fasteners | Oil cooler | Oil pump | Headlamp casing | Fuel pump.

The Ride Sure package can be purchased at any Royal Enfield authorised dealer and in order to be eligible to purchase one, the motorcycle should have been serviced as per company recommended schedule. In the event of an issue, the owner must notify an authorised Royal Enfield dealer within 3 days, of any defect that is covered under the Ride Sure program. The bikemaker is expected to begin rolling out BS6 products in the first quarter of the new year, which include the new-gen Thunderbird, Classic, Bullet and the BS6-compliant Himalayan and 650 Twins.