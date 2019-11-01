Royal Enfield Releases DIY Maintenance Videos For The 650 Twins

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are two fantastic machines which have brought back simplicity and fun to motorcycling in a complex era. Their appeal has been absorbed by motorcyclists worldwide, who have applauded the machines for what they offer. Like all other Royal Enfields, both bikes display emotive qualities which amplify a machine’s connect with its owner. To take it further for those who don’t mind getting their hands dirty and like to spend time taking care of their motorcycles, RE has released some DIY maintenance videos.

These will help owners with the basics of motorcycle care, where simple things like replacing a blown bulb, lubricating the chain and other such things can be performed, without the need to visit the service station. The videos detail the kind of tools an owner would require and also the correct procedure to carry out the maintenance job. The ones available on YouTube as of now can help with the removal of the front wheel to fix a puncture, cleaning and lubricating the chain, troubleshooting, adjusting the throttle cable, spark plug cleaning and replacement, rear-wheel removal, oil-level inspection, clutch cable adjustment and bulb replacement.

The bikemaker is currently busy testing its new range of BS-VI motorcycles which will be revealed in the coming months. Its 350cc and 500cc models will get exhaustive styling and mechanical updates, whereas, the 650cc Interceptor and Continental GT’s engine will be upgraded to meet the upcoming norms. Besides that, the flagship bikes will also sport a clear-lens for the headlamp and safety reflectors on the fork stems.

We are expecting the bike maker to share some news at the EICMA 2019, scheduled to take place in the first week of November. Royal Enfield has joined TVS, Bajaj and Hero Motocorp to skip the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Devoting resources to upgrade an entire portfolio for the BS-VI-era and a slowdown in sales has made a lot of manufacturers pull out from the glitzy event. We’ll come back with more news about RE’s upcoming products as time passes. Until then, stay tuned.