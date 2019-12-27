Tata Motors To Deploy 500 Tigor EVs For Taxi Service In Delhi

Tata Motors is going all out in the electric mobility space. After having revealed the Nexon EV, prices for which will be announced in the coming weeks, the manufacturer also has plans to electrify the new Altroz hatchback. In the meanwhile, accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation for the masses, Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. The Tigor EV comes with a range of 213 kms, certified by ARAI, offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, the comfort of a sedan and zero tailpipe emissions.

tigor

Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, an EV based taxi service co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, will deploy the Tigor EVs on its app-based platform EVERA, which will serve in Delhi/NCR, reinforcing its commitment to service clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by Jan’20. Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and twisting force of 105 Nm. While the figures may sound quite low, do bear in mind that electric motors produce torque instantly, making them quick, despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 2 hours if done with a fast charger.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric – All You Need To Know

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve its business goals but also accomplish its objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions.”