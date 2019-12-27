MY2021 BS6 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India

The facelifted Kawasaki Z650 was revealed last month at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. It is now being introduced in India, armed with an engine which will be compliant with the new BS6 norms which will be in effect from April 1st, 2020. The upgraded bike will only be available in Metallic Spark Black colour, initially. In terms of price, where the older model retailed at INR 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom), in order for the bike to meet the new norms, the upgrades have resulted in a price increase and the bike will now cost between INR 6,25,000 – 6,50,000 (ex-showroom).

The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 is powered by a parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and cranks out 68 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed transmission. In comparison, the BS4 bike’s engine cranked out similar horsepower but made 1.7 Nm more torque at 6,500 rpm. However, the new Z650 weighs 187 kilos (kerb), while the outgoing model tipped the scales at 190 kgs (kerb). Highlights of the new MY21 Z650 are:

649cc parallel-twin engine (Cleaner Emissions)

Z “sugomi” styling (consist of a crouching stance, low-positioned head and upswept tail.)

LED Headlamps

4.3” TFT colour instrumentation

Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY APP6

Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres

The engine on the BS6 Z650 is tuned for increased torque output in the mid-range, is more refined and produces fewer tailpipe emissions. The bike also gets a set of new tyres, lighter chassis components and a redesigned tandem-seat that offers increased passenger comfort. The new styling of the bike is highlighted by a new LED headlight and TFT instrumentation. The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 is still suspended by 41mm telescopic front forks and a horizontal back-link monoshock which is adjustable for preload. Braking is handled via dual, semi-floating 300 mm petal discs up front with dual-piston callipers, while a single-piston does the job at the rear. Fuel tank capacity stands at 15-litres and there is no change in the 790mm seat height or the 130mm ground clearance which the bike offers.