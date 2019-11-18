Royal Enfield Online Configurator Lists 16 Different Exhaust Pipe Choices For Classic 350

Royal Enfield’s Classic range of motorcycles is about to be overhauled and the updated bikes are expected to arrive before the new BS-VI norms take effect on the 1st of April, 2020. In the meanwhile, the bikemaker has introduced an online configurator for the Classic range of motorcycles, where potential buyers can customise their bikes with official accessories and also preview their purchase in their favourite colour. In addition to the Classic, a configurator for the 650 Twins is also functional while a similar option for the Bullet, Himalayan and the Thunderbird range will be available soon.

Accessories chosen by customers will be fitted as factory parts and won’t create an issue with warranty. The list of genuine accessories for the Classis 350 includes touring mirrors, 16 different exhaust pipe options, touring saddles for the rider and the pillion, machined oil reservoir caps, soft panniers and mounting frames, different types of engine guards and machined alloy wheels in case someone doesn’t like the spoke-type wheels the bike comes fitted with as standard. For the 650 Twins, prospective owners can pick from a number of genuine accessories and preview the motorcycle online from different angles.

Royal Enfield was expected to reveal their BS-VI bikes at the EICMA 2019 earlier this month, however, we think the new bikes will now be revealed early in the upcoming year. The Classic range and the Thunderbird will get massive updates, both cosmetic and mechanical, while the 650 Twins will only get mechanical updates to make the new engine meet the stricter norms. We are yet to see any test mules of the BS-VI Himalayan till date, which does raise a question as what kind of upgrades will RE’s adventure bike receive.

The bikemaker’s war-era styled motorcycles have to slug it out with new, similarly-styled products in the form of the Jawa twins, the Benelli Imperiale 400 and the recently launched Jawa Perak Bobber. RE’s fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the updated bikes and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of changes the motorcycles do go through. We’ll keep you posted with all the updates. Stay tuned.