Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – Five Things Which Will Make You Fall For It

Bomber jackets and other such things can become as popular as they want to, but there’s something about that old sweater which makes you keep going back to it. It’s probably the simplicity of Woven Wool which holds together some magnetic charm which simply cannot be matched by modern materials. Oh, and you know it makes you look good too. Among all other machined things then, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is just like that sweater. Here are five things about the bike which will charm your core.

Engine

Royal Enfield has tuned its new 650cc parallel-twin to perfection. The motor delivers power to the rear wheel in a rich, creamy and smooth manner. The throttle relays the feeling of being in control of something substantial and it is evident when you open it to experience the butter-smooth thrust on offer. The best part is, this new engine is versatile in nature and happy to do whatever you ask of it. Want to ride as you stole it? It’ll oblige. Want to ride it to enjoy the scenery, or just trundle along? It’ll do that too without a hint of sputter.

Price

At the price for which the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is being offered, there isn’t any other machine which makes you feel like you’ve bought something bigger than what you’ve paid for. There are those KTMs we know, but for what they offer and the kind of machines those are, the appeal is poles apart.

Back To Basics

There are no complex electronics to play around with, no need for the rider to get accustomed to an unfamiliar seating position and the Interceptor 650 is all about getting on and about. New riders aside, this will be appreciated by Born-again-bikers, who were once used to RXs, RDs or even traditional Enfields back in the day and wish to get back in the saddle of something which reminds them of what it used to be like. It’s like a Kiss and it’s simple as silly if you know what we mean. This one’s a time traveller’s modern machine.

Appearance

The visual appeal of a motorcycle also plays a big hand in how your mind reacts to the thought of riding it. The Interceptor 650’s appearance is such, it doesn’t knit your mind into thinking too far forward. Everything is simple and straightforward, which is a rarity these days.

Mod-Friendly

Since the engineering is straightforward and there’s just a tank, side panels and two exhaust pipes, the Interceptor 650 is a great canvas if you like to paint things in your own colours. It’s a Royal Enfield after all, so there are plenty of aftermarket choices and even shops which can transform this machine into something even classier or outlandish if you like.