Bajaj Dominar Conquers First Polar Odyssey From Arctic To Antarctic

The Bajaj Dominar presents itself as a value for money product with great touring capabilities. The bike recently proved its mettle by conquering the Polar Odyssey. This journey took the riders from Tuktoyaktuk in the Arctic circle to the Antarctic, without any breakdowns. Three riders – Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS, and Deepak Gupta have commanded their Dominars to achieve this feat. Deepak Kamath has been riding for over 30 years now and was part of the Dominar Trans-Siberian Odyssey. Avinash is a mechanical engineer by profession and an avid motorcyclist and photographer. Deepak Gupta is an active member of the Group Of Delhi Super bikers (GODS).

Spanning 99 days, the Dominar Polar Odyssey covered the length and breadth of North and South America commencing from Anchorage to Tuktoyaktuk in the Arctic Circle and then all the way down to the end of the world at Ushuaia in Argentina, and then further into the Antarctic. The whole journey was undertaken without any dedicated service support or back-up team across all kinds of terrain, climate and conditions. The riders crossed 3 continents – North America, South America and the Antarctic and 15 countries – Canada, USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. This offered a variety of riding conditions to the riders, and also took them through the following roads, known to be quite dangerous:

The James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA

The Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada

The Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile

The Death Road of Bolivia

Speaking on the occasion of the successful completion of the Dominar Polar Odyssey, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing – MC), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Dominar Polar Odyssey has been a man and machine partnership of epic proportions. Hats off to Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS and Deepak Gupta. The Dominar’s faultless performance over 99 days is a testament of its build quality and exceptional touring capabilities. Touring 51,000 KMs over some of the most unforgiving terrains and conditions on stock Dominars, without any major part change or a support crew, is an achievement that is truly outstanding”.