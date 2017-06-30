Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Going Nowhere; Fuel Injected Model Spotted Testing

Royal Enfield has not sold a single unit of the Himalayan for the past few months as the motorcycle did not comply with the current BS-IV emission norms. A few reportedly revealed that dealers had not received a single unit of the Himalayan since April 1, the same date when the BS-IV emission norms came into effect.

A few reports even suggested that the Eicher owned company has temporarily stopped production of the Himalayan since they are working on a new variant of the Himalayan. Recently, Royal Enfield shared details of the fuel injected Himalayan on its official website, hinting that the model could be launched in India soon.

Now, new spy images reveal multiple test-mules of the Royal Enfield Himalayan spotted during a public road test in Tamil Nadu. The model is none other than the BS-IV emission compliant and fuel injected variant of the Himalayan. The model is reportedly being tested in the Nilgiris for high-altitude compatibility. We hope that Royal Enfield has also ironed out all the issues based on the customer complaints for a more reliable product.

As given on the official website of Royal Enfield, the fuel injected Himalayan continues to be powered by the 411cc engine that continues to produce the same 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of torque. There is likely to be no other change to the model. Official prices have not been revealed although one can expect the Himalayan FI to cost slightly more than the carb version, courtesy of the FI technology and the increased tax rate due to GST.

