OFFICIAL: Royal Enfield To Offer Custom Built Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has collaborated with four custom-building companies including Inline Three, TNT Motorcycles, Bull City Customs and Bombay Custom Works to fuel offer customers with custom built motorcycles. With this association Royal Enfield’s models such as the Classic 500 and Continental GT have been curated into custom motorcycles reflecting the spirit of personalization. On the occasion, Royal Enfield has also introduced a refreshed collection of gear inspired by these motorcycles.

The four custom builders have followed unique themes to resonate with the expressive generation of India which includes bold melange of colours, chrome accentuation, concoction of copper with wood and the blending of metal with leather.

Coming from varied backgrounds, Inline Three, TNT Motorcycles, Bull City Customs and Bombay Custom Works have created a life and living around motorcycles. Building an ecosystem of form and expression around motorcycles, they appreciated Royal Enfield’s idea of introducing a gear collection inspired by the customized motorcycles.

The new collection includes t-shirts that feature prints of the custom built motorcycles over the chest, which can be paired with RE denims and cargo pants. A refreshed line-up of helmets inspired by the motorcycles in chrome, carbon and coloured finishing has also been introduced. Accessories like gloves, belts, badges and boots finish the complete ride ensemble. The new collection will be available at dealerships, company stores, exclusive gear stores, online gear store, shop-in-shop and e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Myntra.

Speaking on the occasion, Samrat Som, Head, Apparel & Accessories Business, Royal Enfield, said, “Royal Enfield has always been the preferred canvas for those seeking motorcycle-nirvana through the custom route. Collaborating with the custom builders is the brand’s way of celebrating a motorcycling inspired way-of-life; a life that values timeless aesthetics, simple essential use of technology and the spirit of the relaxed explorer. We applaud the efforts of these custom builders for creating ingenious artworks with our motorcycles which are a clear representation of quirkiness on roads. And with our refreshed collection of gear and helmets inspired by these motorcycles we assure our riders of a unique riding experience which goes far beyond just motorcycles.”