Yamaha Nozza Grande Scooter Spotted Testing In India

We were curious about the mystery Yamaha scooter that was earlier spotted in Chennai. The video footage did not reveal many details about the scooter but one of our readers, with a keen eye for detail, informed us that the mystery product is the Yamaha Nozza Grande. The Nozza Grande is already available for sale in select markets where it is propelled by a 125cc engine. However, the test mule that was spotted in Chennai was tested alongside the Honda Activa 110 and the TVS Jupiter which hints that we may see a relatively lower displacement version for the Indian market.

The scooter, apart from a covered Yamaha logo and the product name on the side panel, did not sport any camouflage. Suspension duties upfront will most likely be handled by a telescopic fork, while alloy wheels and front disc brake are a likely to be available as optional accessories. Other features will include the headlight with regulatory DRL function, external fuel filler cap and boot light.

As aforementioned, the test mule was spotted along with a Yamaha Fascino and its rivals TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa 110. So unless Yamaha wants to confuse us by testing it alongside 110cc scooters, we may see the Nozza Grande use the 113cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine to perform propelling tasks. It’s the same engine that powers the Yamaha Fascino, Cygnus Alpha and Ray Z/ZR where it is tuned to deliver 7.2PS @ 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 8.1 N.m @ 5,000 rpm.

Check out the spy video of the Yamaha Nozza Grande:

We may hear more official launch details as the festive season is approaching. We’re still not sure about the displacement of the upcoming scooter yet. We expect to hear an official statement from Yamaha in the coming weeks.