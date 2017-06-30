Home News Yamaha Nozza Grande Scooter Spotted Testing In India
Yamaha Nozza Grande Scooter Spotted Testing In India

Yamaha Nozza Grande Scooter Spotted Testing In India

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 30, 2017

We were curious about the mystery Yamaha scooter that was earlier spotted in Chennai. The video footage did not reveal many details about the scooter but one of our readers, with a keen eye for detail, informed us that the mystery product is the Yamaha Nozza Grande. The Nozza Grande is already available for sale in select markets where it is propelled by a 125cc engine. However, the test mule that was spotted in Chennai was tested alongside the Honda Activa 110 and the TVS Jupiter which hints that we may see a relatively lower displacement version for the Indian market.

June 30, 2017-Yamaha-Nozza-Grande-front-quarter-600x400.jpg

The scooter, apart from a covered Yamaha logo and the product name on the side panel, did not sport any camouflage. Suspension duties upfront will most likely be handled by a telescopic fork, while alloy wheels and front disc brake are a likely to be available as optional accessories. Other features will include the headlight with regulatory DRL function, external fuel filler cap and boot light.

June 30, 2017-Spy_Yamaha-Scooter-600x450.jpg

As aforementioned, the test mule was spotted along with a Yamaha Fascino and its rivals TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa 110. So unless Yamaha wants to confuse us by testing it alongside 110cc scooters, we may see the Nozza Grande use the 113cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine to perform propelling tasks. It’s the same engine that powers the Yamaha Fascino, Cygnus Alpha and Ray Z/ZR where it is tuned to deliver 7.2PS @ 7,500 rpm and maximum torque of 8.1 N.m @ 5,000 rpm.

June 30, 2017-1406107818-yamaha-nozza-grande-2.jpg

Check out the spy video of the Yamaha Nozza Grande:

We may hear more official launch details as the festive season is approaching. We’re still not sure about the displacement of the upcoming scooter yet. We expect to hear an official statement from Yamaha in the coming weeks.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

All-New 2017 Volkswagen Polo - Image Gallery

New 2017 Audi Q3 Facelift - Image Gallery

Lamborghini Huracan Avio Bhubaneswar

Lamborghini Huracan Avio Edition - Image Gallery

Made in India Jeep Compass Review Still Shots on the beach (17)

Jeep Compass – Review - Image Gallery