Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition Announced!

Royal Enfield has announced a new event called the Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition. It will take place in Leh and brings together people who love travel, riding and outdoor life.
It is planned as a three day experience where participants take part in activities, not just watch from the sidelines. This is also the first time Royal Enfield is creating such a format, where the focus is on real participation and shared experiences.
Event details
The event will be held from 4 to 6 September 2026 in Leh, which sits at an altitude of around 11480 feet. Registrations will open from 1 May 2026 and entries will be done through the official website.
The place itself adds to the experience. Ladakh is known for high altitude roads, open views and tough terrain. It is also a dream ride for many riders.
What you get here
This event includes many activities, not just motorcycling
- Motorcycling and overlanding
- Cycling trails
- Kayaking sessions
- Bouldering and climbing
- Mountaineering basics
People joining will not just sit and watch. They will take part in all these experiences and shape their own journey during the event!
Riding challenges
For those focused on riding, there will be dedicated challenges built to test real skills. These include navigation rides where participants rely only on maps, group rides without digital assistance, and specially designed sections with tricky terrain.
There will also be balance and control exercises. These are focused on improving actual riding ability rather than just speed.
Learning and workshops
The event will also include sessions led by experts. These will cover riding techniques, safety practices, outdoor survival basics, and planning long journeys.
Participants will also get hands on practice during these sessions, which helps build confidence in real world situations and encourages them to step out of their comfort zone.
More than just bikes
This gathering is open to a wider group of people. It includes riders, climbers, explorers and adventure travellers. It is not limited to motorcycles alone. Anyone who enjoys outdoor challenges and physical activities can take part.
Real experience
We had earlier seen similar skill activities during a Royal Enfield riding event and it clearly showed how capable the Himalayan 450 is on rough terrain. It handled tough sections with ease and felt very stable.
Why Ladakh matters
The ride to Ladakh holds a special place for riders in India. It brings together high altitude roads, changing weather conditions, long distance travel and unique landscapes.
This event brings all of that together in a structured and planned format, giving participants a complete experience.