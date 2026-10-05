Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied Undisguised in Multiple Colours

Last month, Royal Enfield launched the Himalayan 440, bringing back some nostalgia around the original Himalayan 411. Now the brand is taking the game a notch higher with a much larger Himalayan. The upcoming Himalayan 750 has been spotted again in Uttarakhand, this time without camouflage, and the latest pictures and video show more of the production motorcycle.
The motorcycle was seen during a TV commercial shoot near Niti Valley. A signboard visible in one of the pictures mentions Malari, giving a clearer clue about the location. The bike was also filmed riding through snowy and rocky trails.
What the spy shots show
Several colour combinations have been spotted so far. These include:
- Red with black and gold detailing
- White or light grey with red, orange and yellow graphics
- Grey-brown with Himalayan lettering
- New olive green shade
- A 750 badge on the side panel
The green version gets a cleaner look, while the other motorcycles seen in the pictures carry more noticeable graphics.
The Himalayan 750 has also been seen with two wheel setups. Some motorcycles get alloy wheels, while others use cross-spoke wheels. A 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are expected.
|Details
|Expected specification
|Engine
|750cc parallel-twin
|Power
|Around 55 PS
|Torque
|Around 60-65 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front wheel
|19-inch
|Rear wheel
|17-inch
|Brakes
|Dual front discs, rear disc
|Expected price
|Rs 4-5 lakh
Design and equipment
The motorcycle gets a round LED headlamp with the Royal Enfield logo placed at the centre. The tail lamp appears similar in layout to the Himalayan 450. Other visible parts include a tall windscreen, round mirrors, split seats, rear luggage rack and an upswept exhaust.
The test bikes have also been seen with soft panniers and other touring luggage. The front suspension uses upside-down forks, while the rear gets a monoshock with a remote preload adjuster. Dual front discs with ByBre calipers are also expected.
The Himalayan 750 is expected to feature a single-pod TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. Other expected features include cruise control, ride-by-wire, traction control and dual-channel ABS.
Bigger engine
The biggest mechanical change is the new 750cc parallel-twin engine. Early reports suggest around 55 PS and 60-65 Nm, with power sent through a six-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle is expected to be more road-biased than the Himalayan 450, although the latest off-road video shows that it can handle rough and snowy surfaces.
Royal Enfield could unveil the Himalayan 750 at EICMA, followed by an India launch around Motoverse 2026. Prices are expected to fall in the Rs 4-5 lakh ex-showroom range.