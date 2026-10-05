Tesla Hits 1,000-Unit Sales Milestone in India

Last year, Tesla made its much-awaited India debut with the Model Y, entering a market where premium electric cars were already gaining ground. The start was fairly slow, but the numbers have changed in recent months. Tesla has now crossed the 1,000-unit sales mark in India, with the Model Y accounting for every unit sold by the brand.
According to Vahan data, Tesla recorded 1,017 Model Y deliveries between September 2025 and October 2, 2026. September 2026 was its strongest month so far, with 291 units sold.
September Brings a Big Jump
Tesla’s monthly sales had mostly stayed in double digits during its first year. The numbers started improving from July 2026.
|Month
|Tesla Sales
|September 2025
|69
|October 2025
|40
|November 2025
|48
|December 2025
|69
|January 2026
|38
|February 2026
|29
|March 2026
|53
|April 2026
|43
|May 2026
|36
|June 2026
|38
|July 2026
|116
|August 2026
|117
|September 2026
|291
|October 1-2, 2026
|30
|Total
|1,017
September sales were up 149 percent over August and 322 percent higher than September 2025. Tesla also moved ahead of Mercedes-Benz in the luxury electric car segment during the month.
Price Cut Helped Model Y Sales
A major change came in May when Tesla reduced the price of the Model Y Premium RWD by Rs 9 lakh. Its price came down to Rs 50.89 lakh, making it more competitive with cars such as the BMW iX1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and BYD Sealion 7.
The Model Y is available in two versions:
- Model Y Premium RWD: Rs 50.89 lakh
- Model Y L Premium AWD: Rs 61.99 lakh
- RWD gets a 64kWh battery
- Claimed range is 500km WLTP
- Motor produces 299hp and 420Nm
- Model Y L gets dual-motor AWD
- Claimed range stands at 681km WLTP
Between July and October 2, Tesla delivered 554 Model Ys, which is more than half of its total India sales.
Tesla Expands Its Network
Tesla has also increased its physical presence in the country. Its sixth showroom opened in Chennai, joining outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The company now has eight service locations and seven charging stations. Its charging network includes 20 Superchargers and 24 Destination Chargers.
Despite the sales jump, Tesla’s share of India’s electric passenger vehicle market was only 0.8 percent in September, when the market recorded 35,995 EV retail sales. In the luxury EV segment, Tesla held a 30 percent share that month, behind BMW’s 51 percent.