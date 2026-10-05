Honda XR300L, XR300 Rally Launched In India

Enthusiasts looking for a smaller off-road motorcycle now have two new Honda options to consider. Honda has launched the XR300L and XR300 Rally in India, bringing its XR nameplate into the country’s dual-sport motorcycle space. Prices start at Rs 1.83 lakh for the XR300L, while the XR300 Rally costs Rs 2.08 lakh, both ex-showroom.
Bookings for both motorcycles have also started through Honda BigWing dealerships. The two bikes share their basic mechanical package, but their equipment and design give them different purposes.
Honda XR300L
The XR300L is the lighter and more basic motorcycle in this pair. Its design has a slim profile, high ground clearance and a beak-style front section. The bike gets wire-spoke wheels with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear combination.
Key equipment includes:
- Long-travel suspension
- Telescopic front fork
- Rear monoshock
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Dual-purpose tyres
- Switchable dual-channel ABS
- Switchable traction control
- LCD instrument display
Honda has not yet listed the complete India-specification sheet on its website. Therefore, figures such as kerb weight and suspension travel are still awaited.
Honda XR300 Rally
The XR300 Rally sits above the L and carries extra equipment for riders who spend more time on longer rides. It gets a larger fuel tank, taller windscreen, additional bodywork and rally-style styling. It also gets:
- 5-inch TFT instrument display
- Larger fuel tank
- Taller windscreen
- Knuckle guards
- 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels
- Long-travel suspension
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Switchable ABS
- Switchable traction control
The Rally is available in Extreme Red and True Black. The XR300L gets Extreme Red and Sashta White colour options.
Engine And Hardware
Both motorcycles use a single-cylinder engine related to the unit used in the Honda CB300F. Sources for the launch have described the engine as a 293.5cc air- and oil-cooled motor, while Honda has yet to publish the complete India-specification details.
International versions of the engine are reported to produce around 24.3hp and 26.5Nm. Honda has not confirmed the final India-spec power and torque figures.
The motorcycles use a six-speed gearbox and a 21-inch front wheel with an 18-inch rear wheel. Their suspension layout is designed around rough-road and trail riding.
|Model
|Price
|Engine
|Front Wheel
|Rear Wheel
|Display
|XR300L
|Rs 1.83 lakh
|293.5cc single-cylinder
|21-inch
|18-inch
|LCD
|XR300 Rally
|Rs 2.08 lakh
|293.5cc single-cylinder
|21-inch
|18-inch
|5-inch TFT
Prices And Rivals
The XR300L is priced at Rs 1.83 lakh, while the XR300 Rally costs Rs 2.08 lakh. The L sits close to the Hero Xpulse 210 and Kawasaki KLX230 in terms of pricing.
The Rally moves into territory occupied by motorcycles such as the KTM 250 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Its lower capacity and lighter construction could give it a different character from these larger adventure motorcycles.
Two Versions, Two Uses
The difference between the motorcycles is mainly visible in their equipment. The XR300L keeps things simpler and is more suited to trail riding, while the XR300 Rally adds touring-friendly equipment such as the larger tank, wind protection and TFT display.
Honda has opened bookings for both models, while some important India-specification details are still awaited. Once the complete figures are available, the two motorcycles can be compared more closely with their respective rivals.