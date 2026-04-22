Tesla Model Y L launched in India at 61.99 lakh

Tesla has added a new version of the Tesla Model Y in India. This is the long wheelbase model and it brings more space along with a new seating layout. Let’s take a closer look at what this version brings and what has changed.
Size and design
This version is longer and slightly taller than the regular model.
|Specification
|Measurement
|Length
|4976 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Wheelbase
|3040 mm
It is longer by 186 mm and taller by 44 mm. The extra wheelbase clearly improves cabin space.
Changes include:
- Slightly taller roofline
- Longer side profile
- New 19 inch alloy wheels
- Clean and simple EV styling
The overall design still feels familiar, just a bit more stretched.
Seating and cabin space
The biggest change is inside the cabin.
- 6 seat layout with 2 plus 2 plus 2 setup
- Captain seats in second row
- Second row gets heating, ventilation and armrests
- Third row has 50:50 split folding seats
Passengers in the third row also get useful features.
- USB Type C ports
- Cupholders
- AC vents
This setup makes it more practical and comfortable for family travel.
Interior experience
Talking about the cabin, it feels very modern and fully tech focused. Most of the functions inside are handled through screens, and the layout stays clean with a simple, minimal design that avoids clutter.
The front gets a large touchscreen that controls almost everything inside the car. Rear passengers also get their own screen, which makes the experience more convenient for long drives.
Cabin highlights
- 15.8 inch main touchscreen in the front
- Controls media, navigation, and climate functions
- 8 inch rear screen for back seat passengers
- 18 plus 1 speaker sound system for premium audio feel
- Clean dashboard with minimal physical buttons
Boot and practicality
Space is another strong point here.
- 2539 litres boot space with seats folded
- Electric folding for second and third row
- 116 litres front trunk space
It offers more luggage room than the standard version and feels more usable for long trips.
Battery and performance
This model comes with a single setup.
- Dual motor all wheel drive system
- Claimed range of 681 km
- 0 to 100 kmph in around 5 seconds
- Top speed of 201 kmph
It is also quicker than some other versions in the lineup.
Tech and safety
- ADAS driver assistance features
- Multiple airbags and stability systems
- Over the air software updates
- Connected features with subscription
- 30 day premium connectivity trial
- Navigation support for up to 8 years
The car is built on Tesla’s EV platform with a low centre of gravity, which helps in stability.
Driving and usability
One important point to note is ground clearance.
- Around 122 mm when fully loaded
This is lower than many SUVs in India and could be a concern on bad roads. Unlike some luxury cars, it does not get air suspension or lift function.
Price and lineup
- Priced at Rs 61.99 lakh ex showroom
- Sits between other Model Y variants
- Total three variants now on sale in India
- Price range goes from Rs 59.89 lakh to Rs 67.89 lakh
This pricing makes it a strong and well placed option in the lineup.