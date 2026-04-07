New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed Before Launch, Production Begins at Pune Plant

The updated Volkswagen Taigun has been revealed ahead of its official launch, with production already underway at the brand’s Pune facility. The SUV is set to get a refreshed design, added features and a series of subtle improvements that could improve the overall driving and ownership experience.
This is the first significant update of the Taigun since its launch in 2021. In this facelift, Volkswagen has concentrated on ensuring that the SUV has a more upscale appearance besides making it feel more sophisticated and feature-packed than before.
What’s new in design
The front gets the biggest changes and looks sharper now
- New bumper with a wider and stronger look
- Slim LED headlamps with a connected light strip
- Updated grille with illuminated logo
- Chrome touches on standard variants
- GT version gets black styling with red highlights
From the side, the shape remains the same but details are new
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Black cladding continues for SUV look
- Silver or black roof rails depending on variant
The rear design has not been fully revealed yet, but a few updates are expected to be part of the package
- Updated LED tail lamps
- Connected lighting theme
- Illuminated logo at the back
Cabin and features expected
The cabin details are still under wraps, but a number of meaningful upgrades are expected
- Bigger digital driver display
- Updated touchscreen system
- Possible AI based features in infotainment
- Panoramic sunroof expected in top variants
- Rear seat massage feature could be added
- Improved air conditioning system
The overall layout is expected to remain familiar but the feature list will be longer.
Engine and gearbox details
No major change in engines, both options will continue
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with around 115 hp
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol with around 150 hp
Gearbox options
- 6 speed manual will continue
- 7 speed DSG stays with 1.5 engine
- New 8 speed automatic expected with 1.0 engine
This new gearbox can improve smoothness and fuel efficiency.
Production and positioning
Production of the updated model has begun at the Pune plant, which also manufactures its Skoda counterpart, the Kushaq. Like before, the new Taigun will be built in India and continue to serve both domestic and export markets.
Volkswagen says the facelift has been developed based on customer feedback, with a focus on improving comfort, safety and overall quality.
Till now, the Taigun has seen strong numbers
- Over 1.4 lakh units produced since launch
- Around 30 percent of production exported
- Strong reputation for build quality and safety
Rivals and price expectation
The price has not been announced yet, but it is expected to remain close to the current range.
It will go up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster and Tata Sierra.