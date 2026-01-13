Royal Enfield Enters BGMI in a Big Way with KRAFTON India — Bullet 350 & GT 650 Now Rideable In-Game

Royal Enfield and KRAFTON India have joined forces in a manner that feels natural rather than forced. Two worlds that already share a young, passionate audience are now officially connected. With this collaboration, Royal Enfield motorcycles are now not restricted to roads and highways. They have become a part of the most popular mobile battleground in India.
As part of BGMI’s Version 4.2 update, the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650 will be included in the game in the form of full-ride motorcycles. The update goes live on January 15, with players being able to begin accessing Royal Enfield content from January 19th. For many players, this means riding some of India’s most iconic motorcycles inside a virtual combat zone.
This partnership is being seen as one of the biggest brand integrations that BGMI has done so far. Royal Enfield has decades-long history of motorcycling, while BGMI has a huge and loyal gaming community. The result is a crossover that feels rooted in culture and not pure marketing.
“This collaboration reflects our vision of culturally rooted experiences,” said Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at KRAFTON India.
Inside the game, players will be able to travel through battleground terrain on the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650. These are not just cosmetic add ons. They are usable machines that blend into gameplay, and help to experience the identity of Royal Enfield in a digital form.
The collaboration also extends off of the screen. Royal Enfield has revealed a one off Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI. Built with a Delhi based custom workshop, this motorcycle borrows heavily from the game’s tactical and survival theme. It has armoured panels, picatinny rails, balloon tyres and parachute style mounting points. The bike is like a physical extension of the BGMI universe.
“The custom GT 650 is the physical heartbeat of this collaboration,” said Adrian John Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsports, Royal Enfield.
Alongside the motorcycles, BGMI is launching a special Royal Enfield themed event between January 19 and February 22. Players will be able to earn exclusive rewards such as the Revel 01 Mythic set, Bullet Line P90 skin, CrankGuard helmet and Roadborn Rucksack. Permanent access to both Royal Enfield motorcycles are also included in the reward pool.
A new daily login mechanic has also been introduced. Players who remain logged in for 60 minutes a day will earn Royal Enfield Event Crates without needing to have active gameplay. As many as 34 crates can be collected during the event period.
Both Krafton India and Royal Enfield see this as the beginning of deeper cultural collaborations in 2026. It is not about gaming or motorcycling anymore. It is about meeting communities where they already spend their time.
Conclusion
This collaboration is very well thought out and balanced. Royal Enfield finds a new digital playground and BGMI adds real world identity to virtual battles. When culture, gaming and machines come together like this, the result is exciting and real rather than loud or forced.