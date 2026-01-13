Ducati Goes All-In for India: 10 New Bikes Coming in 2026 Including Panigale, Monster & Diavel

Ducati has confirmed a busy and exciting year ahead for Indian motorcycle fans. The Italian brand plans to introduce 10 new motorcycles in India through 2026, spread across its V2 and V4. This includes brand new models, updated versions of existing bikes, as well as several special editions inspired by motorsport.
The year has already begun off to a great start. Ducati started the year with the launch of its Panigale V4 R, its World Superbike homologation model in 2026. One of these has already been delivered in Chennai, underlining the increasing presence of the brand among Indian enthusiasts.
The first phase of launches will be in the early part of the year. Ducati will bring the updated Multistrada V4 Rally, followed closely by the Panigale V4 Lamborghini special edition. Alongside these road-focused motorcycles, Ducati will also be launching the Desmo450 MX. This will be the first modern off-road dirt bike for India from the company and is Ducati’s foray into competitive off-road dirt bike in the Indian market.
As the year progresses, focus will then move to the V2 lineup. In the third quarter of 2026 Ducati will introduce the all-new Monster V2 with the new 890cc engine. Along with it, two Panigale V2 special editions will be arriving. One celebrates Marc Márquez, while the other honours Francesco Pecco Bagnaia. These editions are expected to bear special liveries and parts associated with Ducati’s success in the MotoGP.
The same time will witness the introduction of the Diavel V4 RS as well. Known for its muscular design and excellent performance, the Diavel V4 RS will occupy the top position in the power cruiser range of Ducati in India.
The final quarter of the year will focus on performance and style. Ducati is due to launch the new Hypermotard V2 and more focused Hypermotard V2 SP by the end of October. Wrapping up the year will be the Panigale V4 Marc Marquez Replica, scheduled to come in December 2026.
Along with product launches, Ducati India is also busy with strengthening its retail presence. The brand currently has dealerships in 8 metro cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata. Expansion plans are already under way.
Ducati will release indicative pricing on its website ahead of each launch, with bookings due to open through authorised dealerships.
With a combination of superbikes, adventure tourers, cruisers, dirt bikes and special editions, 2026 is shaping up to be one of Ducati’s most aggressive and important years in India.