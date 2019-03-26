Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Image Gallery

The latest motorcycles from Royal Enfield to adorn the ‘Bullet’ name tag are here. Paying homage to the trial bikes made by Royal Enfield back in the day, the Bullet trials will be offered with two engines. The 350 cc engine powered motorcycle gets a frame painted in red while the more grunty 500 cc powered trials comes with a frame painted in green. Price of the 350 model is INR 1.62 Lakh while the larger, more powerful 500 model is priced at INR 2.07 Lakh. Here are is an image gallery of these lovely motorcycles for you to see.

