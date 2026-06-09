STUDDS Trooper Legacy Shield Helmet Arrives At Rs 2,425 With Superman Inspired Styling

STUDDS has expanded its DC Super-Heroes helmet range in India with the launch of the new Trooper Legacy Shield. Priced at Rs 2,425, the latest offering brings fresh graphics, modular practicality, and multiple safety certifications in a package designed for everyday riders.
Developed in association with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the new helmet adds Superman-themed elements to one of the company’s most popular modular helmet platforms.
Key Details
|Specification
|Details
|Price
|Rs 2,425
|Helmet Type
|Modular Full-Face
|Certifications
|ISI and DOT
|Sizes
|M, L, XL
|Colour Options
|5
|Shell Material
|High Impact ABS
|Liner
|Regulated Density EPS
Superman Theme Takes Centre Stage
The latest version gets a completely new graphic package inspired by Superman. The large Superman shield logo is placed prominently on the helmet, while additional branding elements are spread across different sections.
Buyers can choose from five colour options:
- Black and White
- Black and Grey
- Black and Red
- Black and Teal Metallic Foil
- Black and Red Metallic Foil
Both matte and gloss finishes are available depending on the selected variant.
The helmet also carries “SUPERMAN” branding on the top section along with a “Greatest Defender” inscription on the chin area.
Practical Design For Daily Use
The Trooper Legacy Shield uses a flip-up design that allows riders to raise the chin section whenever required.
This can be useful during fuel stops, parking access, security checks, or short conversations without needing to remove the helmet completely. Once back on the move, the chin section locks securely into place.
Some of the practical features include:
- Quick-release visor mechanism
- Scratch-resistant visor
- Quick-release chin strap
- Stainless steel buckle
- Removable lower trim
Safety Package
Safety remains one of the strongest aspects of the Trooper range.
The helmet is built using a high-impact ABS outer shell combined with a regulated-density EPS liner designed to absorb impact energy.
It also carries:
- ISI certification from BIS
- DOT certification from the United States Department of Transportation
These certifications help ensure compliance with recognised safety standards.
Comfort Features
For riders who spend long hours on the road, STUDDS has equipped the helmet with several comfort-focused additions.
- Hypoallergenic inner liner
- Replaceable padding
- Removable liner components
- UV-resistant paint finish
The UV-resistant coating is designed to help preserve the graphics and colour finish during prolonged exposure to sunlight.
Availability
The STUDDS Trooper Legacy Shield is now available across authorised retail outlets, STUDDS exclusive stores, and the company’s official sales channels.