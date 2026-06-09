BYD Brings DM-i Hybrid Technology To India; Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV Confirmed For Launch

BYD has taken a new step in India by introducing its DM-i hybrid technology. While the company is already known for its electric vehicles, this new system adds another option for buyers who want electric driving without depending entirely on charging stations.
The announcement is important because BYD has also confirmed that the Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV will arrive in India. The model will be among the first vehicles here to use the brand’s DM-i technology.
What Makes DM-i Different?
Most hybrid vehicles sold today rely heavily on their petrol engines. BYD follows a different route.
In the DM-i system, electric power handles most driving duties. The petrol engine steps in only when required and can also charge the battery while driving.
The setup can operate in multiple modes:
- Pure electric mode for daily driving
- Series hybrid mode where the engine generates electricity
- Parallel hybrid mode where the engine and electric motor work together
BYD says this setup allows drivers to enjoy an EV-like experience while still having the convenience of a petrol engine for longer journeys.
Key DM-i Technology Details
The company says the technology delivers low fuel consumption, smooth performance and a quieter driving experience compared to conventional petrol vehicles.
BYD’s Hybrid Journey
BYD’s experience with plug-in hybrids goes back many years.
- First mass-produced PHEV launched in 2008
- More than 8 million plug-in hybrids sold globally
- Over 35 percent share of the global PHEV market
These numbers make DM-i one of the most widely used plug-in hybrid technologies in the world.
BYD Seal U PHEV Will Lead The Next Phase
The first vehicle expected to use this technology in India is the BYD Seal U PHEV (also known as Sealion 6 SUV).
The SUV measures close to 4.8 metres in length and sits in the premium midsize SUV segment. It combines petrol and electric power to deliver long-distance capability without depending entirely on charging stations.
Some expected features include:
- 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-zone climate control
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless connectivity
- Seven airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- Vehicle-to-Load function
The cabin is expected to be offered with dual-tone interior themes and soft-touch materials across key touch points.
BYD’s Plans For India
BYD has already crossed 14,000 customers in India. The company sees hybrid technology as an additional option alongside its electric vehicle lineup.
With the Seal U PHEV SUV expected before the end of 2026, BYD will enter a segment currently dominated by established SUV brands. The arrival of DM-i technology also gives Indian buyers another alternative between conventional petrol vehicles and fully electric models.