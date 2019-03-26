The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Are Here, Prices Start at INR 1.62 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the brand new Bullet Trials in the Indian market today. Paying homage to the Trial models of the past. The name Bullet has been an iconic badge, which has been endowed to the most iconic models the brand has offered over the years. These newly launched models of the brand join the long list of models of the company which have had the ‘Bullet’ badge in their name. Sharing most mechanical parts with the regular 350 cc and 500 cc bullet models from Royal Enfield, these two models are launched at a price of INR 1.62 Lakh for the 350 model and INR 2.07 Lakh for the 500 cc model. Both these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Trials share the fuel tank and side panels with the regular Bullet models. Differentiating them from the regular Bullet are design highlights like the shortened fenders, a taller handlebar, a luggage rack in place of the pillion seat and a muffler for the exhaust system which swipes upwards. All these changes have been made to make the motorcycle more off-road friendly and ready to handle obstacles when off the road. As standard, the bikes come with disc brakes at both ends which also are endowed with a dual channel ABS system as well. The spoked wheels measure 19-inches in the front and 18-inches at the rear and come wrapped in Ceat tyres from the factory.

Powering these two motorcycles are the same set of air-cooled, single cylinder motors. The smaller, 346 cc unit is tuned to produce 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The larger 499 cc unit offers more grunt, generating 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Both these wonderful engines are paired to a 5-speed gearbox which can handle all sort of terrain. Differentiating the 350 model from the 500 model is the frame colour, which is red in the case of the 350 cc model and green in the case of 500 cc model. Being such unique offerings, these two models do not face any direct competition and sit in between the standard Bullet range and the Himalayan in the Royal Enfield Portfolio. Here are some images of the two bikes for you to see.