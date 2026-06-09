Mahindra Vision S Spotted Testing Again, New Compact SUV Takes Shape Ahead Of Launch!

Mahindra’s future SUV line-up is slowly starting to take shape, and the Vision S is one of the most interesting products in development. Fresh spy shots from different parts of the country show that testing activity is continuing, giving a better look at the SUV’s proportions and stance.
Although the test vehicle remains heavily covered, a few important details can still be seen. The production model appears to stay close to the concept that Mahindra displayed earlier, retaining a traditional SUV appearance rather than adopting the softer crossover styling seen in many compact SUVs today.
Design Takes Inspiration From The Concept
The production version appears to stay close to the concept that was showcased last year.
Some visible highlights include:
- Tall and boxy silhouette
- Large glass area
- Squared wheel arches
- Flat roof design
- Thick body cladding
- Rear-mounted spare wheel
- Side-hinged tailgate
A few other spy shots have also revealed a headlamp unit that looks similar to the one used on the current Mahindra Thar.
Although most styling elements remain covered, reports suggest that the SUV could get LED lighting, skid plates, a sculpted bonnet, roof spoiler and large alloy wheels.
Cabin Expected To Get Modern Features
While the cabin remains under wraps, earlier sightings and concept references provide some clues.
Expected features include:
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless phone charging
- Automatic climate control
- Connected car technology
- New steering wheel design
- Split-folding rear seats
The cabin is likely to follow a practical layout while offering a more premium feel than many SUVs in this segment.
Platform And Engine Options
The new SUV will be based on Mahindra’s NU_IQ architecture. This platform has been developed to support multiple powertrain choices.
|Powertrain Type
|Expected Availability
|Petrol
|Yes
|Diesel
|Yes
|Hybrid
|Possible
|Electric
|Possible
A diesel version is also likely, as early test vehicles have been spotted with an AdBlue filler cap.
Expected engine choices include:
- 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
- 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine
Transmission options could include:
- 6-speed manual
- 6-speed automatic
- AMT gearbox
Where Will It Sit?
The upcoming SUV is expected to be positioned between the XUV 3XO and Scorpio range. It could attract buyers who want the look of a traditional SUV without moving to a much larger vehicle.
Mahindra is expected to start production of NU_IQ-based vehicles in 2027, and the Vision S-derived model is likely to arrive around the same period.
Image Source – Rushlane