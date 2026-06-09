IDV Value: How Is the IDV Value of a Car Determined? Learn Everything in Simple Words Here

If you have ever bought or renewed car insurance, you have almost certainly come across the term IDV. It appears prominently on your policy document, influences your premium significantly, and plays a central role in how much you receive if your vehicle is stolen or declared a total loss. Yet most policyholders have only a vague understanding of what IDV actually means or how it is calculated.
This article breaks it all down — in plain language, with practical examples.
What Does IDV Stand For?
IDV stands for Insured Declared Value. It is the current market value of your vehicle as estimated at the time of purchasing or renewing your insurance policy. In simpler terms, IDV is what your insurer agrees to pay you if your car is stolen and not recovered, or if it is damaged so severely that repair is not economically viable (known as a total loss).
Think of IDV as the sum insured for your vehicle — similar to the coverage amount in a life insurance policy. The higher the IDV, the more you receive in a worst-case scenario. However, a higher IDV also means a higher premium.
How Is IDV Calculated?
The IDV of a car is not arbitrary. It follows a structured calculation:
IDV = Manufacturer’s Listed Selling Price – Depreciation based on vehicle age
The manufacturer’s listed selling price used is the current ex-showroom price of your car’s make and model. Note that it is not the price you paid when you originally bought the car — it is the current price for a new car of the same model. Accessories not included in the original listed price are valued separately.
The depreciation schedule is standardised by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is applied based on how old your vehicle is:
- Up to 6 months old: 5% depreciation
- 6 months to 1 year: 15% depreciation
- 1 to 2 years: 20% depreciation
- 2 to 3 years: 30% depreciation
- 3 to 4 years: 40% depreciation
- 4 to 5 years: 50% depreciation
For vehicles older than 5 years, IDV is determined through mutual agreement between the insurer and the policyholder, often with reference to the vehicle’s condition and market value.
A Practical Example
Suppose you own a car with a current ex-showroom price of Rs. 10 lakh, and your vehicle is 2.5 years old. According to the IRDAI depreciation schedule, a car between 2 and 3 years old carries a 30% depreciation rate.
IDV = Rs. 10,00,000 – 30% = Rs. 7,00,000
This means that if your car were stolen today or totalled in an accident, your insurer would pay you approximately Rs. 7 lakh (subject to deductibles and policy terms).
What Is an IDV Calculator?
An IDV calculator is a digital tool — usually available on insurer websites or comparison portals — that allows you to estimate your vehicle’s IDV in seconds. You simply enter:
- Your car’s make and model
- Year of manufacture or registration
- Variant (engine size and features)
- Current city of registration
The IDV calculator does the depreciation math for you and gives you an estimated insured value. This is particularly useful when comparing quotes, as different insurers may present slightly different IDV figures based on how they interpret the current listed selling price.
Why Does IDV Matter Beyond Just the Sum Insured?
The IDV is directly linked to your premium. A higher IDV means you are insuring a greater value, which results in a higher own-damage premium. The relationship is broadly proportional — so adjusting IDV has a direct and predictable effect on what you pay.
This relationship creates a temptation that many policyholders fall into: deliberately undervaluing their IDV at renewal to reduce the premium. This is a financially dangerous decision. If you declare a lower IDV and your vehicle is subsequently stolen or totalled, the payout will reflect the lower declared value — not the actual market value of your car. The short-term premium saving can result in a significant financial shortfall when it matters most.
Conversely, some policyholders try to over-insure by declaring a higher IDV than the actual market value. This is also problematic. Insurers will not pay more than the vehicle’s assessed market value at the time of loss, regardless of the IDV declared. So a higher IDV in this case means you paid more premium without receiving any additional protection.
The correct approach is to ensure your IDV closely reflects the current market value of your vehicle — which a reliable IDV calculator makes easy to verify.
IDV and Two Wheeler Insurance
The same IDV principles apply to two wheeler insurance. For motorcycles and scooters, the depreciation schedule is identical, and the IDV is similarly calculated based on the manufacturer’s listed price minus depreciation. Two-wheeler owners, particularly those with higher-value motorcycles, should pay close attention to IDV at renewal rather than accepting the auto-suggested figure without verification.
How to Handle IDV for Older Vehicles
For cars older than five years, the IRDAI allows IDV to be negotiated between the insurer and the policyholder. This is where things can become subjective. An older vehicle with low mileage and well-maintained condition may command a higher market value than the depreciation formula would suggest.
In such cases, it is worth:
1. Getting an independent vehicle inspection or valuation
2. Comparing market prices for similar vehicles on resale platforms
3. Using the IDV calculator on multiple insurer platforms to see the range being offered
Armed with this information, you can have a more informed conversation with your insurer about arriving at a fair IDV.
Final Word
IDV is one of the most consequential numbers in your car insurance policy. It determines your compensation ceiling in total loss scenarios, influences your annual premium, and affects the financial adequacy of your coverage. Taking five minutes to verify your IDV at every renewal using an IDV calculator — and ensuring it reflects your vehicle’s genuine current value — is one of the simplest and most effective ways to make sure your car insurance actually protects you the way it should.