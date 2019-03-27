Ducati Diavel 1260 Wins the 2019 Red Dot Design Award

If you want a machine that goes very fast while looking great, the Italians would pop up in your mind first. A brand that has made a name for making the most beautiful and fast motorcycles in the world is Ducati. With a range of motorcycles on sale, which fall into multiple categories as well, this Italian manufacturer has gained recognition for its design over the years. The company has also been awarded the renowned red dot design award over the years, one for the 1199 Panigale in 2013 and one for the XDiavel S in 2016. The brands’ innovation and design excellence have been recognised once again as the Diavel 1260 wins the Red Dot Design Award 2019.

Powerful and muscular, the new Diavel 1260 combines the performance of a maxi-naked with the ergonomics of a muscle cruiser. Its sophisticated design reinterprets the Diavel style in a contemporary key, and integrates a Testastretta DVT 1262 engine with 159 hp, the bike’s real pulsing heart. The bike will be given the award at the Red Dot Award gala ceremony. This ceremony will be held on 8 July at the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany, with an audience of 1200 invitees made up of the most notable representatives of international design.

“It’s never easy to win such important and sought-after recognition as the Red Dot Award. Succeeding for the third time thanks to another iconic bike like the Diavel 1260 is a tribute to the creativity and innovation of Ducati, which fills us with pride,” commented Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Style Centre Manager. “Even though we are aware that our motorcycles are exciting, refined and good-looking, it is always gratifying and stimulating for those who work in the field of design and style to receive such important recognition. A huge number of entries from major protagonists of design throughout the world competed for the award. Now we look forward to the same level of enthusiasm from our fans; the bikes are in fact already available through Ducati dealers.”