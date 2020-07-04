Royal Enfield Announces End Of Season Sale On Apparel And Helmets

Like their motorcycles, Royal Enfield apparel is just as popular. The bikemaker’s got things from helmets to t-shirts and riding gear one can buy at their store or online.

The brand has announced an end of season sale where one can avail of discounts up to 40% on their merchandise. A quick glance at their online store shows t-shirts, belts, trousers and a couple of helmets which are available at a discounted rate.

Recently, the brand also introduced its first-ever apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women in India. Available online and at select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, this first collection is anchored by a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves & helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The value for money apparel range priced from INR 700 to INR 14000, has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of the company’s female customer and the varied weather conditions across the country.

The riding jackets were crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of consumers and the weather. There’s a summer mesh suit and a three-layer all-weather riding suit (both available as separates). The highlight though is a coated cotton jacket with leather details. In addition, there are a few classic leather jackets with facilities for armours to be inserted and enhance the motorcycling experience. An assortment of leather gloves completes the offering.

The range includes:

Cotton Riding Jackets priced at INR 5800

Summer Mesh riding jacket priced at INR 7000

Riding three layer; all-weather riding jacket priced at INR 14000

Summer Mesh riding trouser priced at INR 6500

All-weather riding trouser at INR 9500

Summer riding gloves at INR 2500

Leather riding gloves at 3300

Full face helmets at INR 3700

Open face helmets at INR 2700

Lifestyle leather jackets at INR 9900-10900

T-shirts priced at INR 700-1100

Shirts priced at INR 2300-2500

Shorts priced at INR 1500-1600

Bottoms (Jeans/trousers) priced at INR 2400-2600

Also Read: Meet A Custom Royal Enfield And Its Vinyl Record-Like Rims

On the motorcycling front, Royal Enfield’s next new launch should be the Meteor, which should debut with their brand new single-cylinder engine. A few other models which will make the brand more accessible and widen its appeal are also said to be in the pipeline.