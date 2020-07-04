Fifth-Gen Honda City Launch Date Announced

It is no longer a secret that the 5th-gen Honda City will go on sale alongside the older-gen car. In its new avatar, the Honda City gets loads of features and carries on with updated versions of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC and i-DTEC petrol and diesel engines.

Prices for the new Honda will be announced on the 15th of July, 2020. The car was initially supposed to be launched in the month of March but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, things had to be put on hold. This will be the brand’s second launch this month after the BS6 WR-V.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City Review: Petrol, Diesel And CVT Automatic

The 2020 Honda City comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The car will offer two engine options: 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel). The former delivers 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT unit as optional. In the MT configuration, it has been rated for 17.8 kmpl of fuel economy, while in the CVT it claims to deliver 18.4 kmpl. The 1.5L i-DTEC has been rated to crank out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will be available with only a 6-speed manual gearbox and has been rated to deliver 24.1 kmpl in terms of fuel economy.

The fifth-gen City comes with a semi-digital instrument console, a sunroof, offers as many as six airbags, all-LED illumination on the outside and its rear seats are now the most comfortable in the segment. Some of the other key features include Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four airbags, cruise control, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), automatic climate control, sunroof, LED headlamps, parking camera, digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats, connected features like remote engine start/stop and pre-cooling, etc.

The new City is also a connected car and offers a high-quality dashboard with and wooden garnish; a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, High-quality leather steering wheel & and shift lever and soft interior ambient lighting in the front footwell and map lamp with LED interior room lamps. Behind the wheel, the attraction shifts to the large 17.7cm High Definition full-colour TFT Meter for Multi-Function Driver Information Interface like Trip meter, Real-time fuel efficiency, Digital speed and an innovative G-meter.