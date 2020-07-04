Check Out WSBK Champs’ First Impressions About The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will be officially launched in Indonesia in a week’s time. Along with the price, Kawasaki will also reveal the bike’s specifications on that day. The quarter-litre, four-cylinder machine has dialled up the excitement among motorcyclists around the world, however, has disappointed many for the fact that it will be sold in select markets.

In a new video, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes drop a few words about their experience post a ride on the road-going machine. To some, it might appear like typical marketing shoot, however, for what’s on offer and by the looks of it, the bike does seem to be a lot of genuine fun. Here’s the video:

If you’re reading this in New Zealand, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is already available to be booked and will be delivered in December 2020. It has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand. That roughly translates to about Rs 7.85 lakh in Indian currency.

Although power figures are yet to be revealed, the small-capacity four-potter is redlined at 17,000 rpm and does sound fantastic as it gets there. The motorcycle was first revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and is powered by a 249cc, water-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine that promises to provide abundant torque at low and medium speeds and screaming performance once the throttle is twisted to the max.

In terms of design, the Kawasaki ZX-25R takes inspiration from Kawasaki’s WSBK bike and other recently launched examples in the lineup. The bike is built upon a lightweight trellis frame, features Showa’s SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) fork and a Horizontal Back-link rear suspension. Braking is via a radially-mounted monoblock calliper up front and rider support technologies on the bike include KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Power Mode, and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

The motorcycle will go on sale in Indonesia and will also be deployed in Japan for a one-make series. Given the fact that this green machine features expensive bits, it is highly unlikely that it will be introduced in a market like India. However, if it does, expect prices to be north of INR 7.5 lakh and it will mean that only those who are absolutely fascinated by the machine will part ways with their cash.