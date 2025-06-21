Apollo Tyres & Manchester United Extend 12-Year Bond: A Powerful 3-Year Kickoff for Fans & Football

Overview:
- Apollo Tyres renews its long-standing partnership with Manchester United for 3 more years.
- 12 years of collaboration built on shared values, global reach, and football passion.
- Red Devils stars visit Mumbai to kick off the 5th season of ‘United We Play’.
- New phase focuses on branding, digital engagement, and grassroots football development.
Introduction:
It’s not just a contract extension — it’s a story of purpose, passion, and pride.
Apollo Tyres and Manchester United are taking their 12-year relationship into extra time, announcing a fresh 3-year extension that goes far beyond business. Over the past decade, the partnership has grown into something truly powerful — connecting communities, sparking dreams in young athletes, and creating unforgettable fan experiences around the world.
More Than Just a Partnership: A Global Movement
What began as a branding alliance has transformed into one of the most emotionally resonant collaborations in sports marketing. With Apollo Tyres’ name riding alongside one of football’s most iconic clubs, the brand has cemented its presence in millions of hearts — not just as a tyre company, but as a brand that believes in dreams, grit, and glory.
As Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman & MD of Apollo Tyres, said:
“This partnership has helped us amplify our brand story globally. Manchester United stands for passion, performance and perseverance — values we strongly share. And we’re just getting started.”
United We Play: Changing the Game at Grassroots
In a move that warmed hearts across India, Manchester United stars Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, and Harry Maguire recently touched down in Mumbai. They weren’t just visiting — they were here to kick off Season 5 of ‘United We Play’, a powerful grassroots initiative that encourages young talent to chase their football dreams.
With this program, Apollo isn’t just selling tyres — it’s building fields of opportunity in every corner of the country.
Here’s What the New Chapter Looks Like:
|Focus Area
|What It Means
|Branding Rights
|Continued exclusive Apollo branding across United platforms and matchday spaces
|Fan Experiences
|Engaging activities, contests, and co-branded events for supporters globally
|Digital Collaborations
|Creative campaigns and storytelling through digital and social media platforms
|Grassroots Development
|Coaching clinics, talent hunts, and community-led football infrastructure support
Conclusion:
Apollo Tyres renewing its partnership with Manchester United isn’t just about business — it’s about shared passion and purpose. Over the years, this bond has helped build trust for the brand and bring real change to communities. Whether it’s supporting young footballers chasing their dreams or giving fans unforgettable experiences, this partnership proves how sports and brands can come together to create something truly special — on the field and beyond.