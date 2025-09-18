River Raises the Bar with 8-Year Battery and Motor Warranty for Indie EV

Overview
- River Indie gets 8-year / 80,000 km warranty on battery and motor
- New and existing customers can opt in from October 1, 2025
- Upgrade option for those already on a 5-year plan
- One of the longest warranties in India’s EV two-wheeler segment
Introduction
Buying an EV is as much about trust as it is about technology. While design and features grab attention, questions around battery life and motor reliability often decide whether a buyer makes the leap. Bengaluru-based EV maker River seems to understand this well. The company has rolled out an 8-year warranty program for its flagship scooter, the River Indie, covering the two most crucial components of an electric vehicle — the battery and the motor.
This initiative, which kicks in from October 1, 2025, isn’t just about extending coverage. It’s about giving customers long-term confidence and setting a new benchmark in rider-first ownership experiences.
What the Warranty Covers
The new plan stretches protection to 8 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first. Here’s how it works:
- For new buyers: Available at ₹8,399 + GST.
- For existing Indie owners (who purchased on or after April 1, 2025): They can also opt in.
- For those on River’s 5-year extended plan: They get a chance to upgrade to 8 years for just ₹3,399 + GST, though the upgrade window lasts only a month.
And the coverage itself is clear-cut:
- If the battery’s State of Health (SOH) drops below 70%, River will replace it.
- If the motor fails beyond repair, it too will be replaced.
Why It Matters
For EV owners, the battery and motor are not only the heart of the vehicle but also the costliest parts to fix or replace. A plan like this means riders don’t have to constantly worry about performance dropping off after a few years. Instead, they can ride with confidence knowing River is backing them for nearly a decade.
As Sachin Patial, River’s Service Head, put it:
“Today’s customers want trust that lasts as long as the product does. With this 8-year plan, we’re saying we believe in our engineering — and we want our riders to believe in it too.”
River’s Growth Story
The announcement comes as River continues to grow its footprint. The brand now has 32 stores in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mysuru, with recent entries into Pune, Vijayawada, and Trivandrum. By 2026, it aims to reach every major Indian city through a mix of own outlets and dealer partners.
Conclusion
With this warranty, River isn’t just selling a scooter — it’s selling peace of mind. By covering the two most vital parts of the Indie for eight long years, the brand is making EV ownership less about uncertainty and more about confidence. In a market where customer trust can make or break a brand, River has made its position clear: it’s here for the long run.