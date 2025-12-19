25 Years, One Icon: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Surpasses 35 Lakh Production Milestone in India

For a lot of Indian families, the first memory of a car is often a WagonR. It’s the car that took children to school, helped parents to carry out daily errands and surreptitiously became a part of everyday life. After more than two decades in the Indian roads, Maruti Suzuki WagonR has just achieved a major milestone – 35 lakh units produced from India.
Launched in December 1999, WagonR has been in the country for over 25 years now. Very few cars ever manage to stay relevant for so long and even fewer instil the trust that this tall-boy hatchback enjoys. With this feat, the WagonR joins the Alto and the Swift as one of the highest produced models of Maruti Suzuki.
Presently WagonR is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon and Manesar plant in Haryana. Production has gone along smoothly over three generations – with each one updating the car, but not changing its original character.
What’s made WagonR ‘click’ with India?
The formula has always been a simple one –
- Tall-boy design which is easy to get in and out
- Spacious Cabin for Small Size
- Excellent fuel efficiency
- Low operation and maintenance costs
Over years, Maruti Suzuki kept taking up improvements of WagonR without altering what people already loved about it.
A very brief overview of the WagonR’s journey
1999 – WagonR launched in India
2004 – LPG option introduced
2010 – Second generation launched, CNG added
2015 – Auto Gear Shift, ABS and dual airbags introduced
2019 – Third generation launched
2022 – Minor update
Today’s WagonR is based on 5th generation HEARTECT platform and comes with 6 airbags as standard along with ABS, EBD and Electronic Stability Program. It also packs with modern features like 7 inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice commands.
Maruti Suzuki Official word
Commenting on the milestone Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said:
“This achievement reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards the WagonR. Even after 25 years, the car continues to be accepted because it evolves while retaining its original DNA.”
Not just an Indian success
Globally the WagonR has a similarly strong story. First introduced to Japan in 1993, it is currently sold in over 75 countries including Europe. In August 2025, the Suzuki WagonR has crossed the 1 crore units mark in terms of global sales.
In India also it has been the highest selling car in the last four financial years which clearly shows the demand of the car.
Conclusion
The WagonR’s success isn’t about flashy design or big engines. It’s about getting to know real people and real needs. By being practical, affordable and dependable, the WagonR has snuck its way into the Indian automotive history – and 35 lakh units later, its adventure is far from over.