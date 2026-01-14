New Nissan LEAF Crowned World’s Best Compact Car by Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year Jury

The Nissan LEAF has been around long enough to become familiar, but still surprises. In its latest generation the electric hatchback has taken a big step forward, and the progress has now been recognised on a global stage. The all new Nissan LEAF has become World’s Best Compact Car by the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year jury, a panel made up entirely of women automotive journalists from across the world.
This recognition is important since it is from real-world evaluation. The jury looks at things that impact on daily driving, not just specifications on paper. Safety, ease of use, value for money, design, comfort and environmental impact, all play a role in the decision.
What makes this award more significant is the scale of the judging process.
Key points about the award
- Judged by 84 automotive journalists
- Representing 54 different nations
- Evaluated according to universal driving needs
- Not focused on gender based marketing
The third generation Nissan LEAF continues to build on the car’s long standing role of being one of the first mass market electric vehicles. It helped to introduce electric mobility to the common man years ago and this new version continues the legacy with more polish and better technology.
Design plays a crucial role in the new LEAF’s appeal. The shape is cleaner and more aerodynamic which will help with efficiency as well as give it a modern look. It seems modern enough without trying too hard, which suits a car meant for regular use.
Under the skin, the LEAF has two options for batteries.
Battery and powertrain options
- 52 kWh battery for everyday use
- 75 kWh battery for longer driving needs
- Improved range and better performance
Technology inside the cabin is about ease and not complexity. Nissan has added Google built in services, which many users already know and understand from their phones. Google Maps, Google Assistant and access to apps through the Play Store makes accessing daily interaction easy and familiar. Voice commands can be used to control navigation, climate and media, reducing the distraction while driving.
The WWCOTY jury also considers the broader role of a vehicle. The LEAF stands out because it balances environmental responsibility with practicality. It is not positioned as a niche product but a usable electric car for a wide range of people.
Nissan leadership emphasized that this recognition is indicative of the brand’s approachability to the electric vehicle market. The new LEAF is intended to be part of everyday life rather than demand lifestyle changes.
About the jury itself, the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year organisation was created in 2009 and its purpose is to help introduce different perspectives in the field of automotive evaluation. It does not label cars for specific genders but judges them on how well they serve real drivers.
This award strengthens what many already know about the LEAF. It is not only an electric car with a history. It is a well rounded compact vehicle that is continually evolving and still relevant in a rapidly changing automotive world.