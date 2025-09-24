  • Home
Ride the Legendary BSA Gold Star 650 at Pre-GST Prices This Festive Season

Overview

  • Limited festive offer: first 500 buyers at pre-GST 2.0 prices
  • Exclusive Goldie accessory kit worth Rs 5,900 included
  • Financing options starting at 5.99% interest, zero down payment
  • 652cc single-cylinder performance with classic British design

Introduction

This Navratri, BSA Motorcycles is spreading festive cheer for motorcycling enthusiasts. The iconic Gold Star 650 is now available at pre-GST 2.0 prices for the first 500 buyers, along with a limited-edition ‘Goldie kit.’ By absorbing the recent GST hike, BSA ensures riders get uncompromised value and the thrill of owning a true classic British motorcycle.

Festive Offer & Pricing

The offer makes this premium classic more accessible without cutting corners on performance or style.

Ex-Showroom Delhi Pre-GST 2.0 Prices:

  • Gold Star Highland Green – Rs. 3,09,990
  • Gold Star Insignia Red – Rs. 3,09,990
  • Shadow Black – Rs. 3,25,990
  • Midnight Black – Rs. 3,21,990
  • Dawn Silver – Rs. 3,21,990
  • Legacy Sheen Silver – Rs. 3,44,990

Limited-Edition Goldie Kit (Rs 5,900 Value):

  • Tall touring windscreen
  • Pillion backrest
  • Metal exhaust shield
  • Rear rail for style and utility

Financing Options:

  • Interest rates starting at 5.99%
  • Zero down payment
  • Loan tenure up to six years

Design & Heritage

The Gold Star 650 is pure British engineering heritage fused with modern touches.

  • Rounded fuel tank with iconic badge
  • Chrome pipes and pinstriping for classic aesthetics
  • Wire-spoke wheels with LED lighting
  • Café racer silhouette with sculpted lines and tall stance
  • Deeply contoured seat for comfort on long rides

BSA ensures that this classic design meets contemporary expectations while maintaining timeless appeal.

Performance & Engineering

Under the fuel tank lies a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine, delivering 45 hp and 55 Nm torque. This ensures smooth city rides and confident highway cruising. Key features include:

  • 5-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
  • Dual-channel ABS for safe braking
  • Double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks
  • Premium disc brakes and wide tires for stability
  • Perfectly balanced suspension for comfort over long distances

The Gold Star 650 blends classic charm with modern-day rideability, making every journey memorable.

Ownership & Peace of Mind

BSA’s ownership programme enhances confidence and convenience for riders:

  • 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty, extendable to six years
  • One year of roadside assistance
  • 400+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide

This ensures that owning a Gold Star 650 is as enjoyable off the road as on it.

Leadership’ Take

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, shared,

“The BSA Gold Star has earned a devoted following since its debut in India, redefining motorcycling as a lifestyle rather than just transportation. By maintaining our prices post-GST 2.0 for the first 500 buyers and pairing it with our festive offer, we’re giving enthusiasts a chance to embrace this lifestyle fully, without compromise.”

Conclusion:

Festive riders can grab the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 at pre-GST 2.0 prices, with the exclusive Goldie kit and easy financing. Classic British design meets modern performance, making it more than a bike—it’s a statement of style and passion.

