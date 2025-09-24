Ride the Legendary BSA Gold Star 650 at Pre-GST Prices This Festive Season

Overview
- Limited festive offer: first 500 buyers at pre-GST 2.0 prices
- Exclusive Goldie accessory kit worth Rs 5,900 included
- Financing options starting at 5.99% interest, zero down payment
- 652cc single-cylinder performance with classic British design
Introduction
This Navratri, BSA Motorcycles is spreading festive cheer for motorcycling enthusiasts. The iconic Gold Star 650 is now available at pre-GST 2.0 prices for the first 500 buyers, along with a limited-edition ‘Goldie kit.’ By absorbing the recent GST hike, BSA ensures riders get uncompromised value and the thrill of owning a true classic British motorcycle.
Festive Offer & Pricing
The offer makes this premium classic more accessible without cutting corners on performance or style.
Ex-Showroom Delhi Pre-GST 2.0 Prices:
- Gold Star Highland Green – Rs. 3,09,990
- Gold Star Insignia Red – Rs. 3,09,990
- Shadow Black – Rs. 3,25,990
- Midnight Black – Rs. 3,21,990
- Dawn Silver – Rs. 3,21,990
- Legacy Sheen Silver – Rs. 3,44,990
Limited-Edition Goldie Kit (Rs 5,900 Value):
- Tall touring windscreen
- Pillion backrest
- Metal exhaust shield
- Rear rail for style and utility
Financing Options:
- Interest rates starting at 5.99%
- Zero down payment
- Loan tenure up to six years
Design & Heritage
The Gold Star 650 is pure British engineering heritage fused with modern touches.
- Rounded fuel tank with iconic badge
- Chrome pipes and pinstriping for classic aesthetics
- Wire-spoke wheels with LED lighting
- Café racer silhouette with sculpted lines and tall stance
- Deeply contoured seat for comfort on long rides
BSA ensures that this classic design meets contemporary expectations while maintaining timeless appeal.
Performance & Engineering
Under the fuel tank lies a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine, delivering 45 hp and 55 Nm torque. This ensures smooth city rides and confident highway cruising. Key features include:
- 5-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
- Dual-channel ABS for safe braking
- Double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks
- Premium disc brakes and wide tires for stability
- Perfectly balanced suspension for comfort over long distances
The Gold Star 650 blends classic charm with modern-day rideability, making every journey memorable.
Ownership & Peace of Mind
BSA’s ownership programme enhances confidence and convenience for riders:
- 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty, extendable to six years
- One year of roadside assistance
- 400+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide
This ensures that owning a Gold Star 650 is as enjoyable off the road as on it.
Leadership’ Take
Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, shared,
“The BSA Gold Star has earned a devoted following since its debut in India, redefining motorcycling as a lifestyle rather than just transportation. By maintaining our prices post-GST 2.0 for the first 500 buyers and pairing it with our festive offer, we’re giving enthusiasts a chance to embrace this lifestyle fully, without compromise.”
Conclusion:
Festive riders can grab the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 at pre-GST 2.0 prices, with the exclusive Goldie kit and easy financing. Classic British design meets modern performance, making it more than a bike—it’s a statement of style and passion.