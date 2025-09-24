Pioneer India Revises Car Touch Screen MRPs After GST Rate Reduction

Overview
- GST reduced from 28% to 18%, effective 22 September 2025
- Pioneer India lowers MRPs on popular car infotainment models
- Discounts apply across all authorized channels and distributors
- Customers can directly benefit from the tax rationalization
Introduction
Pioneer India Private Limited has revised the Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of its car touch screen products following the GST Council’s decision to lower the tax rate from 28% to 18%. The new pricing came into effect from 22 September 2025, allowing consumers to enjoy reduced costs on popular infotainment models for in-car audio and entertainment upgrades.
Key Price Updates
- DMH-G229BT/XNID: ₹13,635 (was ₹14,790)
- DMH-A5650BT/XNGS: ₹34,561 (was ₹37,490)
- DMH-ZF7650BT/XNES: ₹66,458 (was ₹72,090)
- DMH-ZF9650BT/XNES: ₹1,07,481 (was ₹1,16,590)
- DMH-AP6650BT/XNID / XETID: ₹32,164 (was ₹34,890)
- DMH-Z5290BT/XNID: ₹27,647 (was ₹29,990)
- MVH-G219BT/XNID: ₹12,805 (was ₹13,890)
- DMH-A345BT/XNID: ₹17,783 (was ₹19,290)
These revised prices are available across all Pioneer India-authorized dealers and distributors.
Implementation Notes
- MRPs are revised as per Government of India notification dated 18 September 2025.
- During the transition period, some products may have old MRP labels, while others carry the revised MRP.
- Consumers are advised to check applicable MRPs at www.pioneer-india.in and pay the correct price.
Consumer Benefits
- Lower MRPs mean direct cost savings for car infotainment buyers.
- Pioneer India ensures full compliance with Legal Metrology, Consumer Protection Act, and CGST Act.
- Distributors and retail dealers have been instructed to implement revised prices across all channels.
Conclusion
With the GST rate cut, Pioneer India is passing the benefit directly to consumers, making popular car touch screen models more affordable. This step supports the automotive and accessories sector while ensuring transparent pricing and consumer protection.